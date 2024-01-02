YEAR IN REVIEW: Key local stories from Sept.-Oct.

Tanner Lemaster R-H file photos The bedroom inside the Fayette County Historical Society Museum is shown after the renovations were complete. The administration team at Washington High School: (standing, l-r); Scott Landrum, assistant principal; Brady Streitenberger, principal; and Louis Reid, dean of students. Phil and Mary Grover were recognized for serving 21 years as directors of the Ohio State Fair Boer Goat Department at the conclusion of the 2023 fair. Ohio State Fair Manager, Virgil Strickler, and Livestock Director Andi Hershey presented the Grovers with an official State Fair Belt Buckle to commemorate the retirement occasion. Left to right, Strickler, Phil Grover, Mary Grover, and Hershey. In the body worn camera footage released by the Washington Police Department, the suspect can be seen running toward the officer just as he is about to be tased. The man later died at Adena Fayette Medical Center. Erik Marting addresses the crowd standing next to his wife, Kaylyn, who is holding their daughter, Dawson, at the Bump, Set, Spike-Out Cancer night at Washington High School prior to the Washington versus Miami Trace varsity volleyball match Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. Also pictured are Peyton, left, and Maddie Marting. The intersection at Clinton Avenue and Draper Street was closed Thursday morning due to a fatal accident involving a motorcycle. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

This is Part 5 of a six-part series looking back at some of the key stories in the pages of the Record-Herald throughout 2023.

September

Lemaster begins living his dream

LEXINGTON, KY. (Sept. 6) — One of Washington High School’s most decorated athletes began his collegiate career on Saturday, Sept. 2 as Tanner Lemaster suited up for his first football game as a member of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

“It was honestly like a dream come true. Any athlete when they’re in high school or even younger, they all pretty much have the same dream to be able to run out of a big tunnel in front of tens of thousands of fans. I got to pretty much live that dream. I got to suit up and I got to run out in front of 62,000 people. I mean, it kind of made me realize how all of my hard work is paying off, especially because there were only six freshmen that got to fully dress and I was one of them. I think it shows that I’m not just another freshman, I’m one of the ones that have a chance of playing. It’s crazy that I get to live out the dream that I’ve always had. When I ran out of the tunnel, I think my mind just completely went blank and I couldn’t hear a single thing. It was just so crazy to me because I couldn’t believe that I was actually in that moment.”

Lemaster spoke about the biggest challenge for him so far this season.

“It would have to be just accepting a new role. We had a position meeting where we went around and discussed what we thought our role was and talked about how we could benefit the team. I shared that my role was to figure out how to be the best teammate possible and help everyone out even though I probably won’t play much this year. The hardest thing for me is figuring out how I can make the most of every opportunity.”

Lemaster finished by thanking his family and the community for their continued support of his journey.

“It was so cool to have my parents, sisters, and grandparents there for the game. I could really feel the support from the community as well. I saw so many posts and received so many texts from back home. A lot of people were watching the game and had UK gear on, it was so awesome to see. Even though I didn’t play, it shows that I have a lot of people that care about me and I really take pride in that because I love my hometown and community so much.”

It’s your history, come and see it

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (Sept. 7) — The Fayette County Historical Society recently completed renovations to the inside of its museum after receiving $100,000 through a capital improvement grant. The renovations included new wallpaper, paint, and floor coverings.

The Record-Herald sat down with Fayette County Historical Society board members Jeff Garringer and Bob Russell to discuss the recent renovations.

“We applied for the grant in February of last year and we asked for $150,000,” said Russell. “They ended up giving us $100,000, which we were very happy with because we can’t generate that kind of money on our own. The grant allowed us to renovate most of the upstairs rooms, two rooms downstairs, and we’re going to get a third room done after we close this year. In addition to that grant, Fayette County Travel & Tourism gave us a $5,000 grant in 2022 and another $5,000 grant in 2023 to help us with this project. There are things that the capital grant won’t cover, so anything that they won’t cover obviously has to come out of our pocket. We are very thankful that Fayette County Travel & Tourism jumped in to help.”

According to Russell, there is still around $10,000 worth of renovations that aren’t covered under either of the grants and will need to come out of the Fayette County Museum’s funds.

“We operate on a couple fundraisers, memberships, donations, and small grants. We don’t charge admission and never have charged admission. It’s your history, come and see it. We aren’t going to charge you to see your history. We do have a little donation pot by the door and people are nice enough to throw something in there every once in a while, but we just don’t generate enough money for big projects. We couldn’t have generated the $20,000 it took to have air conditioning installed a few years ago if it wasn’t for grants, let alone this project that was over $100,000.”

The renovations began in December of 2022 and the museum was able to open in July of this year.

New WHS admin aims to create family atmosphere

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (Sept. 14) — Washington High School (WHS) has recently seen some significant changes at the administration level.

Brady Streitenberger was hired this summer as the new principal at WHS, Scott Landrum was hired as the assistant principal, and Louis Reid enters his second year as the dean of students. The Record-Herald sat down with these three men to learn a little more about them and to talk about the vision of WHS moving forward.

Streitenberger was initially set to become the new principal at Washington Middle School before transitioning to the same position at the high school.

“I was honored to be named principal at Washington Middle School,” said Streitenberger. “Growing up, Steve Ross was right up there at the top for me, so to follow in his footsteps and Mr. Wayne’s footsteps was a really cool thing for me to think about. The position at the high school later opened up and after talking with Dr. Bailey, I felt like that was a good move. I’m really excited to be here. It’s been a lot of learning, but the kids have been amazing, the staff has been outstanding, and I’m already feeling a lot of support from parents. It’s been a really positive start to the school year.”

Landrum has three children, and he owns a gym in Chillicothe with his wife, called Crossfit Incognito. He spoke about his experience in his short time so far as an employee in the Washington Court House City School District.

“My experience here has been really positive. Everybody has been really helpful, and I feel like everybody has really opened their arms to the new administration and been willing to work with us. They’ve embraced some change, and we’ve tried to make sure in any way that we can that they feel supported. If they feel supported in and out of the classroom, I think it allows them to do a better job which will get us going where we all want to go.”

Reid spoke about the transition from teacher to dean of students.

“It’s been pretty smooth. I’ve had a lot of support. Without the support, I don’t think things would have been as smooth. I deal with discipline and I deal with tardies, but I’ve been able to build some relationships. Kids that may have been in trouble last year, I’ve been able to pull them in this year and talk with them, and some of those kids have changed their attitudes and changed their mindsets. It’s just completely different. I’m also over at the middle school, so I go back and forth throughout the day. Trying to navigate and find the balance throughout the day has probably been the toughest part,

WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey shared some words in closing about the high school moving forward.

“I am really pleased with the direction that the high school is going with having all new administrators here at the building. We are blessed with three of the best. The fact that Washington High School is the face of the district, we want to be the very best in our region. Once we obtain that, we’re going to be shooting for the best in the state of Ohio. We are well on our way with this with the right leadership to make this happen, and some great things are happening here. We hope that the community just partners up with us and can help us make great things happen for our students.”

WCH man dies in motorcycle crash

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (Sept. 21) — A 28-year-old Washington Court House man died Thursday morning as the result of a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Clinton Avenue and Draper Street, according to authorities.

At approximately 6:43 a.m., a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser — driven by Paul D. Moss, 68, of Washington Court House — was heading northeast on Clinton Avenue and made a left turn to travel north onto Draper Street, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). A 2023 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle — operated by Tyler Ward — was going southwest on Clinton Avenue.

According to the OSHP, the Chrysler failed to yield to oncoming traffic while making the left turn and struck the motorcycle.

Ward was transported by ground ambulance to Adena Fayette Medical Center where he succumbed to fatal injuries from the crash.

Moss and his passenger — Linda L. Catalfina, 79, of Washington Court House — were not injured as a result of the accident, according to OSHP.

A four-generation success story

COLUMBUS (Sept. 27) — Following 21 years of service, Jefferson Township resident Phil Grover has retired as director of the Ohio State Fair Boer Goat Department.

Phil and his wife, Mary Grover, were recognized by the Boer goat department at the conclusion of the 2023 Ohio State Fair.

Phil Grover started showing at the Ohio State Fair in 1950 with his Tamworth Hogs. He saved his money from his winnings to go to college at Ohio State University where he earned his degree in agriculture education.

He was assigned to work at the Oho State Fair in the Junior Swine Show in 1956.

In 1958, he married Mary Highfield and they developed the Maple Grove Farm Tamworth Hogs and continued to show at the Ohio State Fair. In 1965, he was asked to join Ralph Grimshaw as the Sheep Show Assistant to be the announcer for the sheep show. Then in 1976, Phil became the Swine Superintendent for 21 years. In 2002, he became the Boer Goat Director for the next 21 years — a total of 74 years being involved at the Ohio State Fair.

October

Taser incident under investigation

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (Oct. 1) — More details and body camera footage have been released concerning the death of a man who was tased by a police officer on Sunday during a foot pursuit.

At 6:09 p.m. Sunday, a Washington Court House Police Department office made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 300 block of Gregg Street. According to reports, the vehicle stopped at 6:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Gregg Street.

In the video released to the Record-Herald from the officer’s body worn camera, a male passenger is shown fleeing on foot from the vehicle as the officer approaches at 6:10 and 17 seconds. The officer can be seen pursuing the man, who ran through yards and between pine bushes next to 415 Gregg St. and to the rear of that residence.

As the officer entered the opening to the pine bushes,the camera shows the suspect running around the corner of the house and back toward the officer. At this time, the officer deployed his taser at 6:10 and 35 seconds. The man is shown immediately falling to the ground and the officer then secures him in handcuffs.

In the video, cash can be seen falling from the man’s hands while he is on the ground.

At 6:12 p.m., the officer requested EMS to the scene. At 6:14 p.m., a backup unit arrived on the scene and observed the suspect not breathing. At this time, officers began life-saving measures until 6:17 p.m. when EMS arrived and took over.

The suspect was transported to Adena Fayette Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 7 p.m.

Community rallies together

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (Oct. 5) — When she saw her friend, Kaylyn Marting, who is battling cancer, along with her husband Erik and their three young daughters, Tara Mossbarger was moved to action.

“Christy Wall and I met for coffee to discuss what we could do for some of my best friends, the Marting family, Mossbarger said. “Christy brought up that in the past, prior to COVID, the schools had done Volley for a Cure.

“I said, ‘that sounds incredible,’” Mossbarger said. “What’s holding us back from doing that again.”

Wall agreed and called Washington High School Athletic Director, Greg Phipps and the school’s varsity volleyball coach, Ashley DeAtley.

They were quickly on board with the idea.

It was decided that the Bump, Set & Spike Out Cancer event would be held Thursday, Oct. 5 at the normally well-attended Washington vs. Miami Trace volleyball match.

At first, it was going to be a Volley for a Cure event with part of the proceeds going to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure breast cancer organization, which was founded in and is based in Texas.

“We decided we didn’t want to do that and we wanted all of the money raised to stay here in Fayette County,” Mossbarger said. “I made a post on Facebook in an attempt to get everyone involved in choosing a good name for the event. We took a vote and Bump Set Spike Out Cancer was the winner.”

“This is what my heart led me to do,” Mossbarger said. “This event was meant for our community to rally together and carry the burdens of all those hurting. The goal was to come together and honor those who have passed on, are currently suffering, or who have beaten the ugly “C” word.

“Our amazing community certainly did that,” Mossbarger said.

Teacher’s aide accused of sexual conduct with student

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (Oct. 18) — A teacher’s aide at Washington Court House City Schools is under investigation for alleged unlawful sexual conduct with a 13-year-old student.

On Sept. 7, the parents of the alleged victim, who is now 15-years-old, reported to the Washington Police Department that they found text messages on their son’s phone that led them to believe that a “sexual situation has been going on between their son” and the teacher’s aide, according to reports.

The student reportedly explained to his parents “that things sexual in nature had occurred between him” and the teacher’s aide approximately two years ago and that it happened several times.

The parents told police that the teacher’s aide routinely messaged their son and “came to their residence to try to explain the messages away as her being involved in his life,” reports said.

The suspect’s name is not being released because there have been no charges and the case is still under investigation.

The aide was placed on paid administrative leave, according to Washington Court House Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey.