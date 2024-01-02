Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Dec. 4 – 346 Jamison Road

FD was requested to assist Fayette County EMS

Dec. 3 – 101 Courthouse Pkwy.

FD responded to smoke alarm activation. While en route, FD was advised by dispatch, per on site personnel there was no issue. FD continued non-emergent to investigate. FD did not find any smoke or fire, nor did it note any evacuation at the time of arrival. FD investigation found the cause to be from construction work being performed. The alarm was reset, staff and construction workers were advised of ways to mitigate future alarms due to the construction.

Dec. 2 – 201 Courthouse Pkwy.

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a general fire alarm, zone 1. FD was notified via radio while en route of a dryer fire that was believed to be out. FD did not find any smoke or fire, nor did it note any evacuation at the time of arrival. The initial arriving engine was directed by employees to the side entrance, with the second arriving mutual-aid apparatus (Clinton-Warren Fire District and four units) positioning at the FDC. FD noted visual strobes activated with no audible alarm and confirmed with staff the alarm was only silenced. FD was advised by staff that smoke was observed coming from the access area behind the laundry equipment and an extinguisher was discharged onto an active fire on the back of the middle unit prior to FD arrival. FD investigation found smoldering clothing inside the dryer unit, removed all articles of clothing and confirmed the fire was out. FD set-up positive pressure ventilation to remove residual smoke. FD found melted electrical wiring on the rear of the unit and scorching inside the unit. FD places the area of origin at / near the power supply connection on the inside at the rear of the unit. FD was unable to determine the cause or failure leading to the fire. FD disconnected the electrical supply and shut off the gas supply to all three dryer units. FD explained its’ findings and actions with a facility maintenance representative and assisted with resetting the alarm system.

Dec. 2 – Route 753 and Robinson Road intersection

FD received tone for a multi-vehicle accident with entrapment. Prior to arrival, FD was advised there was no entrapment. Upon arrival, both vehicles involved were on their wheels with both sustaining heavy damage. FD established a safe working area and checked both vehicles for any hazardous conditions. FD assisted with traffic control until released by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Dec. 2 – US Hwy 62 N

FD received tone for a single vehicle accident into a pole. Upon arrival, a single vehicle was found on its’ wheels against the traffic pole. FD checked vehicle for any hazards while starting to administer medical care to the sole occupant. FD transferred care to Fayette County EMS upon their arrival. FD stood by until the vehicle was removed from the scene.

Dec. 2 – E. Paint St and N. North St. intersection

FD received a call for a motor vehicle accident with injuries from a hit-skip accident. One vehicle was located at the scene with moderate driver side rear damage. FD checked vehicle for any hazards. FD provided traffic control until released by the Washington Police Department.

Dec. 1 – 2732 US Hwy 62 N

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a single vehicle accident between SR 753 and the city limits. FD found a single vehicle upright, on all four wheels, pulled off on the East side of the Southbound Lane, with no apparent damage at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to create a safe working area, provided scene lighting and assisted deputies as needed.