USDA partners with Ohio to award $12.4 million to strengthen food supply chain infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced it has a cooperative agreement with Ohio under the Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure Program (RFSI), according to a news release.

Through this agreement, USDA and Ohio are working together to offer $12.4 million in competitive grant funding for projects designed to build resilience across the middle of the supply chain. Ohio is accepting applications for this Infrastructure Grant funding through March 15, 2024.

In May 2023, USDA announced the availability of up to $420 million through RFSI to strengthen local and regional food systems. Through this program, AMS has entered into cooperative agreements with state agencies, commissions, or departments responsible for agriculture, commercial food processing, seafood, or food system and distribution activities or commerce activities in states or U.S. territories. RFSI is authorized by the American Rescue Plan.

“This partnership between USDA and Ohio is allowing critical funding to reach areas of the supply chain that need it most,” said USDA Marketing and Regulatory Programs Under Secretary Jenny Lester Moffitt. “The projects funded through this program will create new opportunities for the region’s small and midsize producers to thrive, expand access to nutritious food options, and increase supply chain resiliency.”

Using RFSI funding, the Ohio Department of Agriculture will build resilience in the middle-of-the-supply-chain and strengthen local and regional food systems by creating new revenue streams for Ohio producers. Funded projects will address challenges getting agricultural products through the supply chain by focusing on areas such as increasing ambient and refrigerated storage, expanding processing infrastructure, and increasing the competitiveness of smaller businesses. The state’s priorities are informed by stakeholder engagement and outreach to underserved producers to better understand their needs.

“A strong Ohio depends on a strong agriculture community,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Brian Baldridge. “The RFSI grant program will help ensure we’re thoroughly investing in local producers and supporting Ohio’s food system. These grants create more economic opportunities for our communities and the farmers who help feed our state.”

Those interested in receiving a subaward should apply directly through the Ohio Department of Agriculture by March 15, 2024. AMS encourages applications that serve smaller farms and ranches, new and beginning farmers and ranchers, underserved producers, veteran producers, and underserved communities.

For more information, visit the AMS Resilient Food Systems Infrastructure webpage.