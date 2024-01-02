SSCC Board of Trustees to meet Jan. 18, new trustee appointed

The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 on SSCC’s Hillsboro Campus, Room 347, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro for its regular board meeting.

Governor Mike DeWine recently announced the appointment of Denny Kirk, of Highland County, to the Southern State Community College Board of Trustees for a term beginning Dec. 22, 2023 and ending May 11, 2028. Kirk owns and operates Kirk Law Office, LLC in Hillsboro.

Please visit www.sscc.edu/about/board-trustees.shtml for more information on upcoming meetings.