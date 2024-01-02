Lady Lion wrestling wins Roman Family Healthcare Ladies Classic

The Washington Lady Lion wrestling team won the team championship at the 2023 Roman Family Healthcare Ladies Classic at McClain High School on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. (Standing, l-r); Charlie Roman of Roman Family Healthcare, assistant coach Marlin Ellis, Abigail Forsythe, Lyndyn Gibbs, Kaylee Scott, Leah Marine, Alicia Navarette, Janessa Ayler, head coach Wes Gibbs, and boys head coach Louis Reid. Courtesy photo

GREENFIELD — The Washington Lady Lion wrestling team recently competed at and won the team championship at the 2023 Roman Family Healthcare Ladies Classic at McClain High School on Sunday, Dec. 31.

At 105 pounds, Abi Forsythe took third going 3-2.

At 110 pounds, Leah Marine was the champion and went 3-0.

At 120 pounds, Alicia Navarette went 3-2 and placed fifth.

At 130 pounds, Lyndyn Gibbs went 4-0 and was the champion.

At 135 pounds, Kaylee Scott finished 4-0 and took home the championship.

At 170 pounds, Janessa Ayler ended up 1-3 and took fifth.

Lady Lion head coach Wes Gibbs spoke following the tournament win.

“This weekend, we decided to pick up an additional tournament. It was a test to help prepare the girls for the next couple of weeks. With the Pioneer Classic coming up, we needed to see how they respond while being a little tired and banged up. The girls didn’t disappoint. As a team they responded in the best way possible. The team race came down to us and Wilmington. Wilmington is a good team, and well coached. We knew it would be a battle.

“Abi Forsythe took some state qualifiers from last year the distance. She wrestled well against Mia Skinner from Wilmington. I feel like that’s a good match up for the future.

“Leah Marine was the 110-pound champ and she wrestled extremely well. Leah is in one of the toughest weight classes in the state, and she’s near the top of the pack. It great to see her having fun and moving in the right direction.

“Alicia Navarette made her second appearance at 120 pounds on Sunday. It’s tough to drop weight and find success early. She’s doing great. She ended the day with a big pin, helping the team secure the top spot.

“Lyndyn Gibbs won the 130-pound championship and secured 100 wins in the process. She’s our first-ever wrestler at 100 wins. She had a good weekend and she’s looking forward to building off of it.

“Kaylee Scott won the 135-pound weight class. She wrestled probably the best we’ve seen this year. She was taking chances and scoring points. Its great to see her having success after a season off.

“Janessa Ayler made her debut at 170 pounds, Janessa is one of the hardest working girls in the room. She made a cut this week to a more natural weight and had to get used to it being a little faster at that weight. She’s gonna be fierce when she needs to be.

“Overall, we are extremely proud and excited. We keep continuing to throw curve balls to see how these girls respond and they never disappoint. I think this might be the best weekend we’ve had as a team in the last few years. Lyndyn getting the 100 wins was a great end to the weekend. Leah going over 50 wins in two seasons is huge too. We’ve got a great group of girls working hard.”

Washington is back in action on Thursday, Jan. 4 at home for a dual against McClain at 6 p.m.