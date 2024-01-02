Chillicothe couple welcomes Adena Health’s first baby of 2024

Abigail and Devante Kennedy with daughter, Freya Jean-Ann Kennedy, Adena Health’s first baby born in 2024. Submitted photo

CHILLICOTHE — A Chillicothe couple says they are thrilled to usher in the new year as parents of the first baby born at Adena Regional Medical Center in 2024.

Abigail and Devante Kennedy welcomed their daughter, Freya Jean-Ann Kennedy, into the world at 3:56 p.m. New Year’s Day. Freya was delivered by certified nurse midwife Natasha McCoy and weighed in at seven pounds, five ounces. She was 20.5 inches long.

In addition to their own joy, Freya’s parents said that when they return home with the new member of their family, “our dogs will be so excited.”

As it does each year, the Adena Women’s Board provided a gift basket for the first baby of the new year born as the result of spontaneous labor that was not induced or scheduled.

During an average year, Adena helps parents bring about 1,000 new lives into the world.