Blue Lions rout Gallia Academy, 64-42

Washington Blue Lion senior Gabe Tayese (11) reaches for a rebound during a non-conference game against Gallia Academy at Washington High School Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Also pictured for the Blue Lions is senior John Wall. Among the players pictured for the Blue Devils is senior Wesley Saunders (2). Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Washington Blue Lion junior Jacob Lindsey is about to take the ball up to the basket during the game against Gallia Academy Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 at Washington High School. Also pictured (l-r); freshman Rees Toler (12) Gallia Academy, Washington sophomore Cooper Robertson (24) and Academy senior Dylan Sheets (14). Washington senior John Wall drives past a Gallia Academy player to the basket during the first game of the new year for the Blue Lions Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Sophomore Noah Haithcock (10) puts up a shot for the Blue Lions during the action against Gallia Academy Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. Also pictured for Washington is junior Jacob Lindsey. Haithcock had his first varsity double-double, scoring 10 points and securing 11 rebounds.

The Washington Blue Lions varsity basketball team tipped off the new year by hosting the Blue Devils of Gallia Academy High School Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Washington’s last game of 2023 was a 69-62 win at Unioto on Dec. 30. Unioto is now 4-5 overall.

The Blue Devils finished the 2023 portion of their schedule with a 53-52 loss to Jackson (7-4) on Dec. 29.

The Blue Lions came out and shot the ball very well, especially in the first half and Gallia Academy really had no response, struggling from the field, especially in the first three quarters of play.

In the end, this one was the antithesis of a nail-biter — it was Washington all the way, posting a final victory score of 64-42.

Unofficially, Washington made 7 of 12 shots in the first quarter for 58 percent, while the Blue Devils made 4 of 14 shot attempts for 29 percent.

After Gallia Academy took a 6-4 lead, Washington outscored the visitors 12-5 to take a 16-11 lead after eight minutes of play.

Washington really drove the point home in the second quarter, making 8 of 15 field goal attempts for 53 percent, as Gallia Academy went 3 of 11 for 27 percent.

The Blue Lions held a 39-19 lead at the halftime break.

Unofficially, Washington was 15 of 27 in the first half for 56 percent, while Academy was 7 of 25 for 28 percent.

In the second half, the Blue Lions shot the ball well enough, after establishing a 20-point lead.

Washington extended its lead to 27 points, 51-24, after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Washington began to remove its starters from the game and Gallia Academy was able to win the final period by five points, 18-13.

The Blue Lions led by as many as 33 points (57-24) with just under five minutes remaining.

All that remained was just to finish out the game, with no suspense or concern on the part of the Blue Lions.

Washington senior John Wall was the game’s leading scorer, hitting four three-point field goals and finishing with 17 points. Wall also had five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Senior Garrett Rickman hit two threes and ended the night with 12 points. Rickman as well contributed three assists, two steals and blocked one shot.

Sophomore Noah Haithcock recorded his first varsity double-double, with 10 points and shared the team lead with 11 rebounds, including three from the offensive glass. Haithcock had one assist, one steal and one blocked shot.

Senior Isaiah Haithcock scored eight points and had 11 rebounds. He had three assists, two steals and one blocked shot.

Junior Will Miller scored six points and led the Blue Lions in assists with six and steals with three. He also had two rebounds.

Senior Gabe Tayese scored six points and three rebounds (two offensive).

Junior Roman Chijevesky and sophomore Cooper Robertson each scored two points and sophomore Javin Baker had one point.

For Gallia Academy, senior Dylan Sheets led with 13 points. He made one three-point basket.

Freshman Gabe Hammons scored 12 points, freshman Rees Toler hit one three and finished with five points and junior Cade Mock scored five for Academy.

“It was a good win,” Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff said. “I don’t think (Gallia Academy) is as bad as their record. They’ve beaten a couple of good teams and been competitive with a few other teams that have good records.

“They have a guy 6-7 and another 6-5 and I thought we did a pretty good job of neutralizing those guys,” Bartruff said. “We did a pretty good job on the glass, overall.

“We were up 20 at the half and came out and had a pretty good third quarter,” Bartruff said. “We sat a couple of starters in the second half and then had an opportunity to clear the bench. It was a good team win.

“We play one of the best teams in the state Friday in Bishop Ready,” Bartruff said. “A couple of good days of practice and hopefully we’ll be ready to go.”

The Blue Lions (8-1) will travel to Columbus Friday to take on the Bishop Ready Silver Knights. The freshman boys game is scheduled to tip at 4:30 p.m.

Ready improved to 5-2 with a 58-34 win over Elyria (3-4) on Dec. 29.

Gallia Academy (2-7) is at Dawson-Bryant Friday.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 16 23 12 13 — 64

GA 11 8 5 18 — 42

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 3 (2)-0-12; John Wall 2 (4)-1-17; Javin Baker 0-1-1; Will Miller 3-0-6; Noah Haithcock 5-0-10; Gabe Tayese 3-0-6; Roman Chijevesky 0-2-2; Cooper Robertson 1-0-2; Isaiah Haithcock 3-2-8; Jacob Lindsey 0-0-0. TOTALS — 18 (6)-6-64. Free throw shooting: 6 of 8 for 75 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall, 4; Rickman, 2. Field goal shooting: 24 of 55 for 44 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 6 of 18 for 33 percent. Rebounds: 33 (8 offensive). Assists: 15. Steals: 10. Blocked shots: 3. Turnovers: 7.

GALLIA ACADEMY — Braylen Rathburn 1-0-2; Wesley Saunders 0-0-0; Alex Blair 0-0-0; Cade Mock 1-3-5; Kenyon Franklin1-1-3; Rees Toler 1 (1)-0-5; Dylan Sheets 4 (1)-2-13; Gabe Hammons 6-0-12; Josh Watts 1-0-2; Beckett Camden 0-0-0. TOTALS — 15 (2)-6-42. Free throw shooting: 6 of 11 for 55 percent. Three-point field goals: Toler, Sheets. Field goal shooting: 17 of 50 for 34 percent. Turnovers: 8.

___

Blue Lion j-v team beats Gallia Academy, 53-39

The Washington High School junior-varsity basketball team ran its record to 6-3 Tuesday with a 53-39 win over Gallia Academy.

The Blue Lions had three players reach double figures, with Jeston Everhart setting the pace with 19 points. He made 7 of 8 shots from the foul line and also connected on two three-point field goals.

Javin Baker hit two threes and finished with 13 points for Washington and Aden Osborne scored 11 points.

Cooper Robertson scored eight and Avery Wightman had two.

For the Blue Devils, three players — Owen Nourse, Wes Houck and Macen Meadows — shared the scoring lead, each with eight points.

Nourse and Meadows each hit two threes and Rees Toler made one, finishing with seven points and Jaxson Myers made one, ending with three points.