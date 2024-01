WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 31

Criminal Damaging: At 10:12 a.m., officers responded to Belle Aire Place in reference to a vehicle that had been damaged by an unknown person throwing a bottle at it.

Disorderly Conduct by Intoxication: At 11:36 p.m., officers responded to The Eagles Lodge on Sycamore Street in reference to a disturbance. A male was arrested in the incident.