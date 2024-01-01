WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 31

William M. Burlile, 22, 713 Briar Ave., speed, non-compliance suspension (first-degree misdemeanor).

Devin M. Miller, 18, Jamestown, speed.

James T. Sutton, 21, 723 Harrison St., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Phillip M. Blackburn, 31, 121 E. Temple St., disorderly conduct.

Dec. 30

Andrew A. Johnson, 29, 60 Camp Grove Road SE, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Joseph T. Howland, 37, Hillsboro, vehicle trespass (two counts), theft (first-degree misdemeanor), bench warrant – failure to comply.

Timothy R. Dilley, 32, 221 Chestnut St., theft.

Juvenile, 12, Washington C.H., unruly.

Dec. 29

Cecil R. Carter III, 59, 648 Yeoman St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Carl C. McCune, 44, 631 Grace St., domestic violence by threats.

Thomas E. Shoemaker, 28, Frankfort, license forfeiture suspension, O.V.I.

Andrew J. Callender, 20, 117 McKinley Ave., speed.

Jamie A. Thompson, 32, 744 Pin Oak Place, disorderly conduct.

Dec. 28

Caren Mowery-Evans, 58, 1127 Clemson Plaza, bench warrant – failure to appear.