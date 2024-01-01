Bayley Carr takes 2nd place in All-Around, scoring high in each event

Miami Trace’s Bayley Carr executes a stag handstand in her floor routine at the Cincinnati Country Day meet on Dec. 17, 2023. Carr was third in this event with an 8.35 score. Bayley Carr of Miami Trace performing a front handspring, full twisting vault. Carr was second in this event with an 8.2 score at Cincinnati Country Day on Dec. 17, 2023.

CINCINNATI — On Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, the Miami Trace gymnastics team defeated Cincinnati Country Day, scoring well above the opponent, 126.65 to a 114.55.

Badin also participated in the meet and accumulated a team score of 71.7

Miami Trace four-year senior, Bayley Carr, led her team to the win. Carr achieved a personal goal of collecting all 8.0 scores, (or higher), on each of her events.

Carr, (32.55), stood in second place behind Tanvi Mayya, (33.2) from Sycamore in the all-around. Carr took 2nd on vault (8.2), 1st on uneven bars (8.0) 5th on balance beam (8.0) and 3rd on floor exercise (8.35).

The local high school gymnasts from Miami Trace and Washington High Schools, along with teammate (independents) from Unioto and Adena High Schools, dominated the top spots in award placings at the competition.

The gymnasts will travel to Cincinnati on Jan. 7, 2024 to compete in the C.D. Cup Invitational.