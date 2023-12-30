Lady Panthers beat Madison Plains; London wins Epifano Holiday Tournament title

The all-tournament team on the court with their awards following London’s victory over Greeneview in the Epifano Holiday Tournament Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. (l-r); Chyann Lewis, Most Valuable Player and Addison Lambert, London; Lyla Coil, Madison Plains; Gracie Lovett, Miami Trace and Daylee Sandlin and Kylan Climie of Greeneview. The London High School girls basketball team on the court at Greeneview High School after winning the Epifano Holiday Tournament Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Miami Trace junior Ellie Robinette puts up a shot near the basket during the game against Madison Plains in the Epifano Holiday Tournament consolation game Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at Greeneview High School. Miami Trace freshman Gracie Lovett drives to the basket against Madison Plains junior Lyla Coil in the Epifano Holiday Tournament at Greeneview High School Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Both players were named to the all-tournament team. Miami Trace freshman Rylee Ferguson drives past Madison Plains freshman Ariel Stout during the first half of the consolation game of the Epifano Holiday Tournament Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at Greeneview High School. Miami Trace sophomore Ryleigh Vincent contends for a rebound with junior Lyla Coil of Madison Plains Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 in the Epifano Holiday Tournament held at Greeneview High School in Jamestown.

JAMESTOWN — The girls varsity portion of the Epifano Holiday Basketball Tournament concluded Friday, Dec. 29 at Greeneview High School’s Gary Bradds Memorial Gymnasium.

First up was the consolation game featuring Miami Trace taking on Madison Plains.

Miami Trace won this game, 42-38.

In the championship game, it was host Greeneview taking on London.

London won the title, 34-28.

For Miami Trace, senior Jessee Stewart was the leading scorer with 12 points. She made two three-point field goals, had one rebound, two assists and two steals.

Freshman Lauren Guess scored 10 points. She led Miami Trace with nine rebounds and also had one steal.

Freshman Gracie Lovett scored nine points. She led the team in steals with eight and also had four assists and four rebounds.

Lovett was named to the All-Tournament team.

Junior Ellie Robinette scored four points, grabbed five rebounds and also had one assist and two steals.

Sophomore Ryleigh Vincent and freshman Rylee Ferguson each scored two points for Miami Trace. Vincent had one rebound.

Madison Plains was led by junior Lyla Coil, the top scorer in the game with 16 points. Coil was named to the All-Tournament team.

Sophomore Claire Mason scored 11 points, freshman Kenzie Vallery had six points and junior Aniston Cordell scored five.

Madison Plains took a 4-0 lead to begin the game.

Stewart made a free throw, Lovett had a lay-up after a Madison Plains’ miss and Lovett then had a steal and passed to Robinette who scored for Miami Trace’s first lead, 5-4.

Madison Plains had leads of 8-5 and 10-6 before ending the first quarter in front, 11-8.

The Lady Panthers began the second quarter with a 6-0 run with buckets from Lovett and Robinette and one free throw each from Lovett and Stewart to take a 14-11 lead near the five minute mark.

After a free throw by Madison Plains, Vincent hit a free throw and following a basket by Madison Plains, Ferguson made two shots from the line, putting Miami Trace up, 17-14.

Six unanswered points by Madison Plains gave the Golden Eagles a 20-17 lead.

After a made free throw by Madison Plains, Lovett had another steal and took it in for a lay-up.

Following a Madison Plains’ turnover on their next possession, Guess scored to tie the game, 21-21 with 20 seconds remaining in the half.

Miami Trace finished the half with a three-point field goal by Stewart at the buzzer for a 24-21 lead.

Madison Plains began the third quarter with back-to-back lay-ups for a 25-24 lead at the 6:35 mark.

Guess scored and was fouled, going to the line and sinking the free throw.

Stewart followed that up with another three-point field goal for a 30-25 lead, the Lady Panthers’ largest of the game to that point.

Madison Plains responded to this challenge with a 9-0 run, taking a 34-30 lead with one minute left in the third quarter.

Guess connected for the final two points of the period, setting the score at 34-32 going into the fourth quarter.

Miami Trace sophomore Bella Shull made her only field goal of the game, a three-point shot that banked in off the backboard putting Miami Trace back into the lead, 35-34.

The Lady Panthers scored the next five points with a free throw by Guess, a basket by Stewart and a hook shot by Guess for a six-point lead, 40-34.

After a free throw by Madison Plains at the 2:43 mark, on the next possession, the Golden Eagles had an offensive rebound and put-back and just like that it was a one possession game, 40-37.

Miami Trace had begun to slow things down on offense and continued to do so for the final four minutes or so of the game.

Madison Plains had fouls to give and did so until they reached five, which sent Stewart to the line. She made 2 of 4 free throws in the final 36 seconds and Madison Plains hit 1 of 2 for the 42-38 final.

“We knew tonight that we were definitely going to be out-sized,” Miami Trace head coach Kayla Dettwiller said. “They were bigger than us in three or four spots, even when they subbed.

“At times that kind of hurt us because we couldn’t get rebounds,” Dettwiller said. “(Madison Plains’ size) hurt us on our lay-ups going into the paint.

“We’re fouling and sending kids to the line for an and-one and that’s something we have to work on in practice, our positioning on defense, especially on dribble penetration,” Dettwiller said.

Miami Trace (4-7 overall) returns to action Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at North Adams.

Madison Plains (3-8 overall) will host Westfall Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

MT 8 16 8 10 — 42

MP 11 10 13 4 — 38

MIAMI TRACE — Ellie Robinette 2-0-4; Gracie Lovett 4-1-9; Bella Shull 0 (1)-0-3; Jessee Stewart 1 (2)-4-12; Cali Kirkpatrick 0-0-0; Rylee Ferguson 0-2-2; Lauren Guess 4-2-10; Ryleigh Vincent 0-2-2; Zoey Grooms 0-0-0. TOTALS — 11 (3)-11-42. Free throw shooting: 11 of 21 for 52 percent. Three-point field goals: Stewart, 2; Shull. Field goal shooting: 14 of 49 for 29 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 3 of 15 for 20 percent. Rebounds: 24 (7 offensive). Turnovers: 11. Assists: 8. Steals: 15. Fouls: 12.

MADISON PLAINS — Aniston Cordell 2-1-5; Carly Kelly 0-0-0; Lyla Coil 8-0-16; Kenzie Vallery 1-4-6; Ariel Stout 0-0-0; Claire Mason 3-5-11. TOTALS — 14-10-38. Free throw shooting: 10 of 16 for 63 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 14 of 32 for 44 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 0 of 4. Turnovers: 25. Offensive rebounds: 8.

____

London wins Epifano Holiday Tournament title

The London Lady Raiders took on Greeneview in the title game Friday night.

London prevailed, 34-28.

It was a slow start for both teams with the game tied, 5-5 at the end of the first quarter.

London held a 13-11 lead at the half and the game was tied, 19-19 after three quarters.

Both teams came up with the most points in any quarter in the fourth, with London outscoring Greeneview, 15-9.

For London, the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, junior Chyann Lewis, led with 11 points.

Freshman Madilyn Adkins scored 10 points, junior Addison Thomas and freshman Addison Lambert each chipped in four points for London.

Lambert was named to the All-Tournament team.

For Greeneview, sophomore Daylee Sandlin was the game’s top scorer with 12 points. She was named to the All-Tournament team.

Junior Brooklyn Erisman scored eight points and sophomore Kylan Climie hit one three for three points.

Climie was named to the All-Tournament team.

Erisman hit two threes for Greeneview and Sandlin made one three.

London (9-3 overall) hosts River Valley Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Greeneview (7-4 overall) hosts Fairbanks on Jan. 3.