Blue Lions defeat Unioto on the road, 69-62

Blue Lion senior John Wall drives for a layup during the second half of the game against Unioto on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Wall finished with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the free throw line as Washington won the game by a score of 69-62. Pictured on defense for Unioto is Blake Fitch (3). Photo by Christy Wall

CHILLICOTHE — It seems like every time the Washington Blue Lions take on the Unioto Sherman Tanks in basketball, the contests come down to the wire and are intense from start to finish in front of a large crowd.

Saturday’s contest was no different as Unioto High School’s gym was full, making for a great atmosphere for high school basketball, and the game was a one-possession game with less than a minute remaining.

The Tanks jumped out to an early 7-3 lead before two Isaiah Haithcock buckets tied the game.

Haithcock scored nine points in the opening frame and John Wall added eight to give Washington a 17-16 lead after one.

The Blue Lions found themselves down 26-25 late in the second quarter, but a corner three from Haithcock put them back in front. The lead was short lived, as Unioto answered with a three to take a 29-28 lead into the half.

The third quarter was a big one for the Blue Lions as they outscored the Tanks 20-12.

Haithcock and Garrett Rickman each scored eight in the quarter to propel Washington ahead. The Blue Lions led 48-41 with one quarter remaining.

A total of 27 free throws were attempted between the two teams in the fourth quarter after just 13 were attempted in the first three quarters combined.

The Blue Lions led by as many as 11 points, 55-44, with just over five minutes remaining in the game after a steal and layup from Rickman.

Unioto would go on a 10-0 run in less than 2 minutes to make it 55-54 with 3:18 to go.

On the ensuing possession, Rickman drilled a three-pointer from the top of the key to give Washington a four point lead.

An old-fashioned three-point play from Wall put the Blue Lions ahead 61-54 with 1:31 remaining, prompting a Unioto timeout.

With just under a minute remaining, Washington was ahead 63-60.

Wall went to the line to shoot two free throws, knocking down both to make it a five point game.

After two Unioto free throws, it was 65-62 with just 30 seconds left in the contest. The Blue Lions would add four more points from the foul line over the remaining moments as they held on for the 69-62 road victory.

Statistically for the Washington, Isaiah Haithcock had a big night and led all scorers with 25 points. He also pulled down 11 rebounds to record a double-double, along with one blocked shot.

John Wall also surpassed the 20-point mark with 22 points and added eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Garrett Rickman contributed 15 points, knocking down three of the teams four three-point field goals. He added two rebounds, six assists, and three steals to his total.

Noah Haithcock was next in scoring with three points and also had three rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Will Miller and Gabe Tayese each scored two points, with Tayese recording two rebounds and a block and Miller securing four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Washington head coach Shannon Bartruff spoke following the victory.

“I’m really proud of our guys. I knew that it was going to be a hostile environment, it is always really really hard to get a win in that gym. There were a lot of runs in the game and I felt like we really kept our composure and responded on both ends of the floor. Our four seniors stepped up huge for us tonight and all contributed in different ways, whether it was blocking shots, making free throws, knocking down huge threes, or playing phenomenal defense. This is a great way to end 2023 and I’m proud of our guys.”

Washington (7-1, 3-1 in the FAC) is back home on Tuesday, Jan. 4 against Gallia Academy (2-6, 1-3 in the OVC) with a 7:15 varsity tip.

Unioto (4-5, 2-1 in the SVC) will play again on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at home against Westfall (7-2, 3-0 in the SVC).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

U 16 13 12 21 — 62

W 17 11 20 21 — 69

UNIOTO — Zeke Schobelock 2 (4)-5-21; K.B. Perkins 5-3-12; Blake Fitch 7-5-19; Newton Hoops 0 (1)-0-3; Blake Hoops 1-0-2; Carson Cutright 0-0-0; Ashton Crace 2-0-4; Jordan Perkins 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (5)-13-62. Free throw shooting: 13 of 16 for 81 percent. Three-point field goals: Schobelock 4, N. Hoops. Turnovers: 0.

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 3 (3)-0-15; John Wall 6-10-22; Will Miller 0-2-2; Noah Haithcock 1-1-3; Gabe Tayese 1-0-2; Isaiah Haithcock 10 (1)-2-25. TOTALS — 21 (4)-15-69. Free throw shooting: 15 of 25 for 60 percent. Three-point field goals: Rickman 3, I. Haithcock. Field goal shooting: 25 of 48 for 52 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 14 for 29 percent. Turnovers: 9. Assists: 13. Steals: 6. Blocked shots: 2. Rebounds 30 (8 Offensive).

Blue Lion j-v defeated by Tanks

In the j-v contest, Washington would xx by a score of 53-40.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Jeston Everhart led all scorers for the second night in a row with 16 points, followed by Javin Baker with 11, Aden Osborne with five, Bryson Heath with four, and Avery Wightman and Cooper Robertson with two each.

Washington falls in freshman game against Unioto

In the freshman game, the Blue Lions lost by a score of 39-26

Statistically for Washington, Aden Osborne led the team with 12 points, followed by Evan Wilson with six, Austin Hughes with five, Quinton Marine with two and Kiontae Tyree with one.