Timo Meier scores in OT, Devils beat Blue Jackets 4-3

New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday Dec. 27, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) New Jersey Devils defenseman Luke Hughes (43) shoots the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday Dec. 27, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Yegor Chinakhov (59) battles New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (91) for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday Dec. 27, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Kirill Marchenko (86) moves the puck against New Jersey Devils defenseman Simon Nemec (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday Dec. 27, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray) New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) plays the puck against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (78) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday Dec. 27, 2023, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

By EVERETT MERRILL Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Timo Meier scored on a breakaway at 2:12 of overtime to give the New Jersey Devils their second straight comeback victory, 4-3 over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night.

Luke Hughes tied it for New Jersey with 25 seconds left in regulation. With goalie Vitek Vanecek off for an extra attacker, Hughes beat goalie Elvis Merzlikins with a wrist shot.

“Yeah. I just came off the bench fresh, with some speed,” Hughes said. “I had the crossover behind the net and from there I just let my skating do the work. It’s a good effort for our team, got to clean some things up, but a big win for us.”

On Saturday at home, the Devils rallied to beat Detroit 3-2. They’ve won an NHL-leading 12 come-from-behind games.

“I’m getting tired of the comeback stuff,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “Some guys were sharp, some guys weren’t sharp. I thought some of our top guys weren’t sharp and it affected our game.”

Yegor Chinakhov gave Columbus a 3-2 lead with 2:26 left, scoring after he poke-checked the puck away from Jonas Siegenthaler. Columbus has blown an NHL-worst 17 leads.

“The effort was pretty solid for the most part,” Columbus defenseman Damon Severson said. “We had a couple of shots at it. It was one of those games where we probably deserved better.”

Ondrej Palat and Dawson Mercer also scored for New Jersey, with Mercer tying it at 2 with 4:09 left in regulation. Vanecek made 26 saves.

Justin Danforth and Jake Bean added goals for Columbus, and Merzlikins stopped 31 shots. The Blue Jackets are 4-9-3 on the road.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: Host Toronto on Friday night.

Devils: At Ottawa on Friday night.