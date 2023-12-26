Chamber welcomes Platform Coffee as member

The Fayette County Chamber Chamber of Commerce welcomed Platform Coffee as a member. Pictured(L-R): Stephanie Dunham (Travel & Tourism), Debbie Bryant ( United Way), Kathy Patterson (Carriage Court), Malori Anderson & Chris Paisley (Owners), Kendra Everhart (Platform Coffee), Shalyn Landrum (Platform Coffee), Scott Eckles (Home Financial), and Tony Sanor (Fayette Co/OSU Extension).

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Platform Coffee House as one of its newest members.

“We curated Platform to be an impactful, inter-generational platform for the community to enjoy aesthetic, delicious drinks in an uplifting and welcoming space,” said Malori Anderson, Platform Coffee House owner. “We’re proud to source our coffee and espresso from non-profit, Roosevelt Coffee Roasters out of Columbus, Ohio.”

According to Anderson, Roosevelt will “go the extra mile roasting the best beans from small farms across the planet, roasted to perfection,” before their baristas brew the coffee fresh for customers.

In addition to an outstanding specialty drink, you can also find a wonderful selection of custom energy spritzers, Italian sodas, teas, and kids-favorites. Platform also offers fresh food to eat like the customer-favorites — peanut butter power bars and seasonal muffins.

Platform Coffee House is located at 138 S. Fayette St.

Platform Coffee House is “proud to collaborate with local small businesses to bring more warmth and positivity into your life.”