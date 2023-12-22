YEAR IN REVIEW: Key local stories from March-April

The official groundbreaking for the Honda mega-site in Jeffersonville took place on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Local and state representatives were on hand for this event, along with representatives from Honda and LG. R-H file photos David Everson Jim McCoy (middle) was recently inducted into the Fayette County Agricultural Hall of Fame. He is pictured with (left to right) Ron Weade and Kevin Wendt. Judge Steven Beathard, who recently retired after 18 years as Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge, pictured with his family. Mary E. King Naomi Sayres Godwin Tayese

This is Part 2 of a six-part series looking back at some of the key stories in the pages of the Record-Herald throughout 2023.

March

Honda plant breaks ground

JEFFERSONVILLE (Feb. 28) — “For years, people would talk about the mega-site and say, ‘someday, something big will come here,’ not knowing when or what that would be. Well, that someday is today. Honda LG, welcome to our community.” — Jefferson Township Trustee Jeff Hoppes.

Hoppes’ sentiment has been a familiar refrain around the community over the past 20 years — since the time Fayette County was a finalist for a Honda plant before ultimately losing it to Indiana. But on Tuesday afternoon, the wait came to an end as Honda and LG Energy Solution held an official groundbreaking ceremony for a new joint venture EV battery plant over 2 million square feet in size at the county’s mega-site.

The two companies have committed to invest $3.5 billion in the new joint venture (JV) facility, with their overall investment projected to reach $4.4 billion. The plant — which will be constructed just west of Ohio 729 and south of I-71 in Jefferson Township — is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024, with plans to create 2,200 jobs. The plant aims for approximately 40 giggawat-hours, or “GWh” of annual production capacity.

The location of the joint venture between Honda and LGES was announced Oct. 11 and was formally established on Jan. 12. The plant aims to start mass production of pouch-type lithium-ion batteries by the end of 2025, to be provided exclusively to Honda auto plants to produce EVs to be sold in North America.

Everson approved as new head football coach

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (Feb. 27) — David Everson is the new head football coach for the Washington High School Blue Lions. Everson was recommended to the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education at a meeting Monday morning, Feb. 27.

The board voted unanimously, 5-0, approving the hire. Everson becomes the 34th head coach in the program’s history. He succeeds previous head coach Chuck Williamson, who coached the Blue Lions for seven seasons.

“I am proud to announce that after an extensive and vetting process, the committee to hire our next Blue Lion football coach unanimously felt that Coach Everson was the man to take the Blue Lion Football Program to the next level. We are excited to have him as part of our Blue Lion Family,” Washington City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey said.

“Washington High School Football has a proud tradition and we are fortunate to have the experience, dedication, and drive of Coach Everson to move us forward in our long and storied history of Blue Lion Football…Go Blue.”

Beathard leaves lasting legacy

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (March 2) — Over time, all court judges develop reputations within the communities they serve. While opinions may vary when it comes to these reputations, they nevertheless exist and remain well after judges serve their last days on the bench.

When you ask individuals throughout the community what Steven Beathard’s reputation as a judge is, several adjectives are used repeatedly: “fair,” “thoughtful,” “knowledgeable,” “considerate,” and “consistent.”

When you speak with Judge Beathard, he will tell you that’s what he hopes his legacy as Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge will be: “fair and consistent.”

Beathard spoke with the Record-Herald in February during his final days of an 18-year tenure as Common Pleas Court judge.

“Yes, I hope I’m remembered as fair and consistent,” Beathard said. “That I considered all the factors, I listened to the defendants, I listened to their counsel, I listened to the prosecutor, I listened to my adult probation department. But ultimately, I would have to make the decision.”

Beathard isn’t exactly going to take it easy during his retirement. Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy has asked him to serve as a visiting judge when the law permits, which is in May.

“I’m still mulling that over,” he said. “I’ve done that during my entire 18 years in other counties. It’s probably something I would want to do if I could be of help. I do intend to keep my law license.”

Other than that, Beathard said he plans to spend plenty of time with his family. He and his wife have three daughters — Paige, Hallie and Hillary —and seven grandchildren.

“I will have plenty of time on my hands and that’s good because I have seven grandchildren to indoctrinate,” Beathard quipped.

Beathard also enjoys riding horses on his farm.

“I have a farm and woods on the property, so it’s a big sandbox to play in,” he said.

‘Great livestock men’ inducted

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (March 9) — On Thursday, March 9, Fayette County came together to celebrate the induction of two great livestock men into the Fayette County Agricultural Hall of Fame. The evening was filled with great conversations, a great meal prepared by the Farmer’s Pantry, jokes from the master of ceremonies, Ron Weade, and two heartfelt introductions of Jim McCoy and Bill Sexten.

The introduction and stories for Jim McCoy were presented by Kevin Wendt. Wendt spoke about his experiences with McCoy over the years with “show pig” sales, the Ohio State Fair swine shows and national-type conferences swine shows.

McCoy is a lifelong resident of Fayette County, serving the county and the field of agriculture (primarily the swine industry) his entire life. He is the father of four children. McCoy has owned and operated a breeding stock, showpig, and boar stud operation consisting of 100 sows and 40 boars. His business hosts multiple sales and open house events. McCoy currently owns a swine consulting business spanning nationwide that deals in all aspects of the showpig industry. He continues to live and work in Fayette County with his wife, Amanda.

The introduction and stories about Bill Sexten were presented by Nick Cummings.

Cummings presented from his heart about his personal experiences as he has worked and grew up around Sexten. Since May 24, 1955, Sexten has been a lifelong resident of Fayette County, having served in the agriculture industry for 55 years, primarily in the beef industry. Bill and his wife, Nanci, have four grown children.

Bill is a beef cattle producer with 40 brood cattle and has feeder’s calves. He also farms 800 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat, and hay. Sexten has been a 35-year 4-H advisor of the Fayette Land and Livestock 4-H Club, and a 4-H Tractor Club advisor. Sexten has served on the Fayette County Fair Board and was the Beef Superintendent and Ringman for the Jr. Beef cattle shows at the Fayette County Fair, 2002-2021. He is a member of the Fayette County Cattle Feeders Association and a past president. He is also a member of the Miami Trace FFA Alumni Association.

King appointed juvenile court judge

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (March 27) — Mary King has been appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine as the new Fayette County Probate/Juvenile Court Judge.

King, of Washington Court House, will assume office on March 27, and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge David Bender, who resigned for a new seat on the Fayette County Court of Common Pleas, General and Domestic Relations Division.

King must run for election in November 2024 to retain the seat.

“I am truly humbled by the opportunity given to me by Governor DeWine, to serve the people of Fayette County,” King said. “Since being a youth raised in Fayette County, and later, when I returned and began my law career, I have been cognizant of the impact the Fayette County Juvenile and Probate Court has had on children and families. I look forward to consistently and expeditiously applying the law as written, fairly and impartially applying justice, and striving to make a difference to help others.”

Missing woman found deceased

BLOOMINGBURG (March 23) — Naomi Sayre — the 21-year- old Bloomingburg woman who was reported missing two-and-a-half weeks ago — was found dead overnight Wednesday inside a closet at her Midland Avenue home, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

At 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office received a report of a person found deceased at 50 Midland Ave. in the Village of Bloomingburg. Deputies were directed to an upstairs area of the home where the body of Sayre was discovered in a closet, according to Stanforth.

Sayre was reported missing by her mother, Theresa Sayre, on March 5. After the discovery of the body, sheriff’s detectives responded to the scene and obtained a search warrant for the home. Theresa Sayre also lives at 50 Midland Ave.

Detectives conducted the on-scene investigation overnight Wednesday and into the early morning hours — including interviews with other individuals at the home who were present during the discovery of Naomi’s body.

Stanforth said Theresa Sayre declined to be interviewed when requested by detectives, and asked to speak to legal counsel.

Local woman arrested for allegedly tattooing children

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (March 22) — A local resident was arrested Wednesday night, March 22 for allegedly tattooing her three young children and endangering them in their own home.

An investigation regarding child endangerment began after police received several complaints of a video that had surfaced on Facebook of a mother — later identified as 32-year-old Brittany Unroe — tattooing her children.

“A welfare check was conducted at their residence, which revealed the living quarters were in a deplorable condition,” according to the Washington Court House Police Department report.

Police said the video showed the mother of three tattooing her children without the use of sanitary equipment in the family’s home living room. The environment was described by police as “dirty” and in “disarray.”

According to a report made by Sgt. Kevin Shoopman, the woman in the video was identified as Unroe, who admitted to tattooing her three underage children who appeared in the video. The alleged tattooing took place approximately seven months ago in their Washington C.H. home as stated by officers. Police say Unroe claims she did not post the video, but rather another known male suspect who also owns the account allegedly posted the video without her knowledge.

Police spoke with one of the children, who reportedly advised the officer that he received the tattoo from his mother. The child also advised that the alleged tattoo had occurred seven months prior.

April

New driving law in effect

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (April 4) — Beginning Tuesday, a new Ohio law went into effect permitting police to pull over and serve citations to drivers who officers observe using electronic devices in an unlawful manner.

A new distracted driving law specifically prohibits Ohio drivers from physically operating or supporting an electronic device with any part of the driver’s body, according to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

The law will target mostly cell phone usage, but it will also include laptops, tablets, or any electronic wireless communication devices that can be used to distract someone while operating a motor vehicle, trackless trolley, or streetcar on any street, highway, or property open to the public for vehicular traffic.

‘A dedicated and selfless leader’

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (April 1) — The community is mourning the loss of a kind, enthusiastic, intelligent and dedicated soul.

Godwin Tayese Apaliyah, who served as the Fayette County Economic Development Director for 11 years, passed away on April 1 at the age of 53.

Affectionately known locally as just “Godwin,” he was the third of six children and was born on Nov. 8, 1969, in Navrongo, Ghana to Abio Ayangbah and Aluiah Apolala.

He was a devout Catholic, father, and husband who loved his family very deeply and worked very hard to make them proud and secure. Godwin believed in the power of education and valued its transformative potential to improve lives. No wonder he sojourned to America for the pursuit of higher education. He was so enthusiastic about his job and enjoyed making a difference in the community. He will be remembered for his willingness to go above and beyond for those he cared about.

Godwin obtained his Master of Science in Rural Sociology and Ph.D in Rural Sociology and Community Development from Ohio State University. He was the community development director in Fayette County since 2012, and in this role served as the Fayette County Economic Development Director — a position he held until his untimely death.

Godwin was on medical leave when his unexpected death occurred, according to Fayette County Commissioner Dan Dean.

WHS Athletic HOF to induct 20

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE (April 26) — The Washington High School Athletic Department will be hosting the 14th Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

The public is invited to attend and there is no cost for the event.

It has been seven years since the last induction and there and there is a class of 20 for the 2023 ceremony.

The inductees include 1955 football and golf standout Fred Cahall as well as two 1958 basketball stars in Larry Milstead and Tom Swaim. Joining those 50’s greats are 1960 baseball star Preston Bentley and 1967 baseball standout John Halliday. Also, from the Class of 1967 is football and track great Bill Heinz.

1969 grad Dale Willis and 1974 grad Duke Willis join three other Willis family Hall of Fame members making that family the most recognized in our long athletic history.

1983 grad Brad Massie who excelled in football and wrestling. 1984 grad Christie Johns Woolever was a star in volleyball, basketball and softball.

1988 graduate Jeff Junk is one of the best to play golf for the Blue Lions. 1989 graduate Delmar McCrary was a standout in football, basketball and track.

1992 graduate Cristy Lorente who excelled in volleyball, basketball and track as well as fellow ‘92 grad Jason Pittser who was a star in basketball and baseball.

Doug Mace is the winningest coach of Lady Lion sports coaching the volleyball team from 1994-2009 and winning an amazing number of league, Sectional and even District championships.

The 2000’s bring three new members to the Hall of Fame including basketball and baseball star and 2008 graduate Travis Shaw who went on to a very successful Major League Baseball career.

Also included among 2000’s athletes is 2011 State High Jump Champion Logan Rowe and 2012 graduate and twice State Wrestling Champion Riley Shaw.

The 2023 Hall of Fame Class will also include two new members elected for their service to the Blue Lions.

Chris Hoppes, sports editor at the Record-Herald, has been reporting on the Big Blue and Fayette County sports for 30 years.

Randy Young has been covering the Blue Lions and Fayette County sports for four decades.

Both have written about or broadcast thousands of games and both continue doing so currently.