Robin’s Nest named Chamber’s Dec. Business of the Month

Robin’s Nest Flowers & Gifts was celebrated by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce as the December Business of the Month. Pictured (L-R): Robin Beekman (Owner) Tony Sanor (Fayette Co/OSU Extension), Katie Bottorff (Ohio’s Hospice), Chelsie Baker (City of WCH), Gary Beekman, Jayson Beekman, Kelli Beekman, and Gary Beekman. Submitted photo

JEFFERSONVILLE — Robin’s Nest Flowers & Gifts, a downtown Jeffersonville shop owned by Robin Beekman, is December’s Business of the Month chosen by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

For 30 years, Beekman has been crafting exquisite flower arrangements for various occasions, such as weddings, anniversaries, and condolences, as well as grave blankets. As a dedicated citizen of Jeffersonville and Fayette County, the Chamber is honored to acknowledge her for the many valuable contributions she has made to the community.

To contact Robin’s Nest Flowers & Gifts, call (740)426-8897, or visit the shop at 6 E. High St.