Robin’s Nest named Chamber’s Dec. Business of the Month

JEFFERSONVILLE — Robin’s Nest Flowers & Gifts, a downtown Jeffersonville shop owned by Robin Beekman, is December’s Business of the Month chosen by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.
For 30 years, Beekman has been crafting exquisite flower arrangements for various occasions, such as weddings, anniversaries, and condolences, as well as grave blankets. As a dedicated citizen of Jeffersonville and Fayette County, the Chamber is honored to acknowledge her for the many valuable contributions she has made to the community.
To contact Robin’s Nest Flowers & Gifts, call (740)426-8897, or visit the shop at 6 E. High St.