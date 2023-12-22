Lady Panther 8th grade handles Zane Trace, 40-2

Aubrey Creed (11) puts up a shot for Miami Trace during the eighth grade game against Zane Trace Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023 at Miami Trace Middle School. Photo by Randon Stolzenburg

On Thursday, Dec. 21, The Miami Trace Lady Panther 8th grade team took on the Zane Trace Lady Panthers in a non conference basketball contest.

It was all Miami Trace from start to finish as they cruised to a 40-2 victory.

The Lady Panthers were led by Keionnie Ackley who scored 10 points, followed by Lily Siler with nine, Lawsihn Grooms with six, Ella Butts with four, and Myah Dato, Aubrey Creed, Layla Amnay, and Molly Whiteside each with two points.

The Lady Panthers (now 6-1 on the season) are off for Christmas break, but will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at London with the 7th grade game set to begin at 5 p.m.