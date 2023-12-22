Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 25-29 is as follows:

MONDAY

CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS

TUESDAY

Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, vanilla wafers, fruit

THURSDAY

Chili, peanut butter sandwich, crackers, tossed salad, fruit

FRIDAY

Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Dec. 25-29 is as follows:

MONDAY

CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS

TUESDAY

11 a.m. Senior Solutions Roundtable

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – CHM

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch