Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 25-29 is as follows:
MONDAY
CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS
TUESDAY
Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, animal crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, vanilla wafers, fruit
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, crackers, tossed salad, fruit
FRIDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Dec. 25-29 is as follows:
MONDAY
CLOSED – MERRY CHRISTMAS
TUESDAY
11 a.m. Senior Solutions Roundtable
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – CHM
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch