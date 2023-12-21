Miami Trace boys bowling defeats Blue Lions; both teams compete in Pioneer Baker Bash in Columbus

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the Miami Trace boys varsity bowled the Washington Blue Lions varsity boys at LeElla Lanes.

The Panthers were led by Jonah Goddard with games of 224 and 259; Jake Manbevers with games of 205 and 242; Bryce Stuckey with games of 225 and 205; Robby Bennett with games of 195 and 211; and Cole Whiteside with games of 293 and 205. They also rolled baker games of 203, 188 and 266 to defeat the Blue Lions, 2,819 to 2,674.

For Washington, Nick Walker had a two-game series of 493, the highest of the night for the Blue Lions.

Jon Rader had a 406 series and Mason Mullins had a high game of 231 for the Blue Lions.

“The Blue Lions have a very good team, but the Miami Trace boys stood up to the challenge,” Miami Trace head coach Ron Amore Sr. said.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Panthers traveled to Columbus to compete in the Pioneer Baker Tournament, with 34 boys teams competing.

Miami Trace qualified seventh in the top eight teams. The Panthers bowled the No. 2 seed, Big Walnut, and beat them in a 2 out of 3-game match.

Then they bowled Beavercreek, the No. 3 seed team, but Miami Trace only won one out of three games. Beavercreek went on to win the tournament.

The Blue Lions also competed in the Pioneer Baker Bash on Dec. 16.

The Blue Lions rolled 16 baker games and made the cut to the top eight teams, ranking sixth.

Washington went against Beavercreek where the best two out of three baker games would advance.

Beavercreek won the first baker game, but the Blue Lions came back strong, winning the second game.

Beavercreek won the third baker game and went on to win the tournament.

The Washington girls bowling team finished the day in 11th place, not advancing to match play.

The Blue Lions will travel to Bellefontaine Tuesday, Dec. 26 for the Holiday Baker Bash. Washington was second in this tournament last season and are going for the win this year.