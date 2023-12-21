Gymnastics team opens 2023-24 season at Cin. Anderson event

Award Placing in the All-Around Dec. 17, 2023 – Tori Johnson, middle, placed third and Bayley Carr at right, placed fifth. Both are student-athletes from Miami Trace High School. Caitlyn Hayes, Washington High School freshman, poses in her floor routine. Tori Johnson of Miami Trace presses into a plank hold demonstrating her strength and balance on her mount for her balance beam routine. Miami Trace varsity gymnast Tori Johnson is excited as she salutes the end of her uneven bar routine. Caroline Watts of Unioto High School, who trains with the local high school teams, performs a front pike salto off of balance beam.

CINCINNATI — Local high school gymnasts showcased their new skills and new routines at the Anderson Quad meet on Dec. 17.

The Miami Trace Varsity team scored a 122.35 combined score taking second place at the competition, behind Anderson’s 131 finish.

The local gymnasts debuted their new routines and earned top spots in the awards.

Miami Trace sophomore, Tori Johnson, stood in third place overall in the All-Around, competing all four events — vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Teammate Bayley Carr stood with Johnson, completing the All-Around in fifth place.

Johnson received third on vault (7.9) and second on floor exercise (8.65)

Also placing in the meet was Zandra West, Vault – Fifth place (7.8) and Kyana Sponseller – Balance Beam – Fourth (7.8)

The team traveled to Cincinnati Country Day On Dec. 21 for a quad competition with C.C.D. and Badin.