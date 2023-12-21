Gymnastics team opens 2023-24 season at Cin. Anderson event

CINCINNATI — Local high school gymnasts showcased their new skills and new routines at the Anderson Quad meet on Dec. 17.
The Miami Trace Varsity team scored a 122.35 combined score taking second place at the competition, behind Anderson’s 131 finish.
The local gymnasts debuted their new routines and earned top spots in the awards.
Miami Trace sophomore, Tori Johnson, stood in third place overall in the All-Around, competing all four events — vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
Teammate Bayley Carr stood with Johnson, completing the All-Around in fifth place.
Johnson received third on vault (7.9) and second on floor exercise (8.65)
Also placing in the meet was Zandra West, Vault – Fifth place (7.8) and Kyana Sponseller – Balance Beam – Fourth (7.8)
The team traveled to Cincinnati Country Day On Dec. 21 for a quad competition with C.C.D. and Badin.