Lady Lions fall to Lady Hurricane, 56-44

Lady Lion sophomore Calee Ellars (23) looks to attack the Wilmington defense during the second half of the game on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. Ellars finished with 11 points on the night, connecting on three three-point field goals. Pictured for Wilmington is freshman Miya Nance (13). Nance led all scorers with 26 points for the game. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Washington Lady Lions (4-5, 2-2 in the FAC) hosted the Wilmington Lady Hurricane (3-4, 2-2 in the SBAAC) on Wednesday in a non conference basketball contest.

The Lady Lions were coming off of a 49-37 loss at the hands of Wheelersburg on Dec. 16.

Turnovers marred Washington as they trailed by as many as 20 at one point in the game and ultimately fell to the Lady Hurricane by a score of 56-44.

Washington hung with Wilmington for roughly the first 12 minutes of the contest and even had a 22-20 lead before the Lady Hurricane went on a 14-0 run to close out the half and make it 34-22.

Wilmington would make it a 17-0 run early in the third after a three-pointer from freshman Miya Nance. Nance would lead all scorers on the night with 26 points.

Lady Lion senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi ended the run with a layup, but Nance quickly responded with a layup of her own to keep the lead at 15 points.

A three from Auna Hudson of Wilmington and a layup from Nance made it 44-24 late in the third quarter.

Washington would end the quarter on a 5-0 run thanks to a three from sophomore Eliana Racine and a layup from senior Lilly Shaw to make it 44-29 going into the final period.

After finding themselves down 50-31 midway through the fourth, the Lady Lions went on a 9-0 run to get it within 10. The run consisted of a layup from Wead-Salmi, a steal and layup from sophomore Calee Ellars, two free throws from Wead-Salmi, and a three from Ellars.

Washington never got any closer to the lead over the final few minutes as Wilmington pulled away and recorded the road victory.

Statistically for Washington, Calleigh Wead-Salmi led the team with 13 points, followed by Calee Ellars with 11, Peyton Hughes with six, Maggi Wall with five, Trinity George with four, Eliana Racine with three, and Lilly Shaw with two.

Washington (4-6, 2-2 in the FAC) will now look to rivalry day as they travel to take on the Miami Trace Lady Panthers on Saturday with a scheduled 6 p.m. varsity tip.

Wilmington (4-4, 2-2 in the FAC) is off until Jan. 3 when they will travel to take on Dayton Edgewood at 7:15 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WCH 14 8 9 13 — 44

WILM 17 17 10 12 — 56

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 1 (1)-0-5; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 3 (1)-4-13; Eliana Racine 0 (1)-0-3; Trinity George 2-0-4; Peyton Hughes 3-0-6; Calee Ellars 1 (3)-0-11; Lilly Shaw 1-0-2. TOTALS — 11 (6)-4-44. Free throw shooting: 4 of 5 for 80 percent. Three-point field goals: Ellars 3, Racine, Wead-Salmi, Wall. Turnovers 22. Rebounds 16 (5 offensive).

WILMINGTON — Chante Brown 0-0-0; Addison Martin 0-0-0; Miya Nance 6 (3)-5-26; Auna Hudson 3 (1)-0-9; Kierra Cole 1-0-2; Elle Martin 3 (1)-2-11; Alli Bayless 0 (1)-1-4; Aidynne Tippett 2-0-4; Taisia Walker 0-0-0; TOTALS — 15 (6)-8-56. Free throw shooting: 8 of 11 for 73 percent. Three-point field goals: Nance 3, Hudson, Martin, Bayless. Turnovers 15. Rebounds 19 (9 offensive).