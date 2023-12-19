Panther wrestling competes at Roughneck Duals

FINDLAY — The Miami Trace varsity wrestling team made the trip to the University of Findlay on Friday and Saturday to compete in the annual Roughneck Duals. The Panthers competed in 10 dual matches over the course of the two days, finishing with a team record of 5-5.

Miami Trace is back in action for a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet at Jackson High School Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024 at 6 p.m.

___

Below are the individual records for the Panther wrestlers for the Roughneck Duals.

At 120 pounds, Lyric Dickerson finished with a record of 8-2.

At 126 pounds, Will Enochs finished with a record of 4-6.

At 132 pounds, Jacob Rheinscheld finished with a record of 1-4.

At 132 pounds, Spencer Smith finished with a record of 4-1.

At 138 pounds, Brice Perkins finished with a record of 4-6.

At 144 pounds, Landon St. Clair finished with a record of 8-2.

At 150 pounds, Asher finished with a record of 6-4.

At 157 pounds, Garrett Carson finished with a record of 4-6.

At 165 pounds, Ethynn Munro finished with a record of 0-1.

At 175 pounds, Tyler Stevens finished with a record of 8-2.

At 190 pounds, Conor Harrison finished with a record of 3-7.

At 215 pounds, Herbie Queen finished with a record of 3-7.

At 285 pounds, Luke Bennett finished with a record of 1-4.

At 285 pounds, Joshua McGraw finished with a record of 5-0.

Below are the Panthers’ official results from the Roughneck Duals

Friday Results

Match #1 Round 1

Wauseon defeated Miami Trace 53-12

144 – Jordan Cook (Wauseon) over Landon St Clair (Miami Trace) Maj 15-6

150 – Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) over Benicio Torres (Wauseon) Fall 2:44

157 – Kahle Albright (Wauseon) over Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) Fall 4:27

165 – Kale Waxler (Wauseon) over Ethynn Munro (Miami Trace) MFF

175 – Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) over Ian Martin (Wauseon) Dec 6-1

190 – Austin Kovar (Wauseon) over Conor Harrison (Miami Trace) Fall 0:36

215 – Ben Tule (Wauseon) over Herbie Queen (Miami Trace) Fall 3:22

285 – John Flores (Wauseon) over Luke Bennett (Miami Trace) Fall 1:57

106 – Carter Stuckey (Wauseon) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)

120 – Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) over Mykale Schneider (Wauseon) Dec 8-4

126 – Zavian LaFountain (Wauseon) over Will Enochs (Miami Trace) Maj 9-0

132 – Braylon Miller (Wauseon) over Jacob Rheinscheld (Miami Trace) Fall 2:21

138 – AC Torres (Wauseon) over Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) Dec 6-1

Wauseon’s team score was adjusted by 3.0 for 138- AC Torres via fall

Match #2 Round 2

Miami Trace defeated Milan Edison 43-30

150 – Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

157 – Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

165 – Kohen Horvath (Milan Edison) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

175 – Luke James (Milan Edison) over Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) TF 20-5

190 – Cy Finnen (Milan Edison) over Conor Harrison (Miami Trace) Dec 6-2

215 – Herbie Queen (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Joshua McGraw (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Kyler Jones (Milan Edison) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Mason Hermes (Milan Edison) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) over Xander Gfell-King (Milan Edison) Dec 11-6

126 – Will Enochs (Miami Trace) over Colton Ritz (Milan Edison) Fall 1:07

132 – Spencer Smith (Miami Trace) over Quentin Cox (Milan Edison) Maj 8-0

138 – Abe Hermes (Milan Edison) over Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) Maj 18-6

144 – Landon St Clair (Miami Trace) over Camden Lowery (Milan Edison) Fall 0:53

Match #3 Round 3

Detroit Central Catholic defeated Miami Trace 72-0

157 – Darius Marines (Detroit Central Catholic) over Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) Fall 1:34

165 – Caden Krueger (Detroit Central Catholic) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

175 – Andrew White (Detroit Central Catholic) over Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) Fall 0:40

190 – Lee Krueger (Detroit Central Catholic) over Conor Harrison (Miami Trace) Maj 12-2

215 – Paxton Heitsch (Detroit Central Catholic) over Herbie Queen (Miami Trace) Fall 1:53

285 – Connor Bercume (Detroit Central Catholic) over Luke Bennett (Miami Trace) Fall 0:32

106 – Ryan Totten (Detroit Central Catholic) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Wyatt Lees (Detroit Central Catholic) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Mack Moscovic (Detroit Central Catholic) over Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) Dec 9-4

126 – Grayson Fuchs (Detroit Central Catholic) over Will Enochs (Miami Trace) Dec 8-3

132 – Simon Dominguez (Detroit Central Catholic) over Jacob Rheinscheld (Miami Trace) TF 18-3

138 – Michael Cannon (Detroit Central Catholic) over Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) Fall 0:31

144 – Jayse Nagy (Detroit Central Catholic) over Landon St Clair (Miami Trace) Dec 10-5

150 – Mason Stewart (Detroit Central Catholic) over Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) Fall 1:19

Match #4 Round 4

Miami Trace defeated Logan Elm 57-9

165 – Double Forfeit

175 – Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) over Bryce Perkins (Logan Elm) Fall 3:01

190 – Conor Harrison (Miami Trace) over Isaiah Scurlock (Logan Elm) Dec 8-2

215 – Herbie Queen (Miami Trace) over Jeff Thompson (Logan Elm) Fall 4:23

285 – Joshua McGraw (Miami Trace) over Conner Green (Logan Elm) Fall 3:32

106 – Double Forfeit

113 – Ayden Hudson (Logan Elm) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) over Blaine Holzschuh (Logan Elm) Fall 3:02

126 – Gavin Hoover (Logan Elm) over Will Enochs (Miami Trace) Dec 6-1

132 – Spencer Smith (Miami Trace) over Nehemiah Hess (Logan Elm) Fall 1:57

138 – Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) over David Little (Logan Elm) Fall 1:27

144 – Landon St Clair (Miami Trace) over Scott Gaskin (Logan Elm) Fall 1:34

150 – Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) over Hunter Schoenborn (Logan Elm) Fall 3:32

157 – Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) over Michael Bock (Logan Elm) Fall 2:35

Match #5 Round 5

Miami Trace defeated Marion Pleasant 37-34

175 – Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) over Caleb Young (Marion Pleasant) Fall 3:48

190 – Conor Harrison (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

215 – Landon O`Donnell (Marion Pleasant) over Herbie Queen (Miami Trace) Fall 1:21

285 – Luke Flinchbaugh (Marion Pleasant) over Luke Bennett (Miami Trace) Fall 2:52

106 – Double Forfeit

113 – Ayden O`Dell (Marion Pleasant) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) over Sean Murphy (Marion Pleasant) Dec 6-3

126 – Will Enochs (Miami Trace) over Gabe Spitzer (Marion Pleasant) Fall 1:29

132 – Jacob Rheinscheld (Miami Trace) over Keagan Fogle (Marion Pleasant) Maj 13-5

138 – Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) over Greyson Haycook (Marion Pleasant) Fall 1:38

144 – Landon St Clair (Miami Trace) over Chase Van Oosten (Marion Pleasant) Fall 0:21

150 – Daxton Chase (Marion Pleasant) over Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) Maj 9-1

157 – Sasha Detwiler (Marion Pleasant) over Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) Fall 1:30

165 – Sam Mentzer (Marion Pleasant) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Saturday Results

Match #1 Round 1

Romeo defeated Miami Trace 46-30

285 – Joshua McGraw (Miami Trace) over Jacob Burnham (Romeo) Fall 1:11

106 – Eric Miller (Romeo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Valentino Adamo (Romeo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Bryce Holt (Romeo) over Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) Maj 11-2

126 – Will Enochs (Miami Trace) over Aidan Marecic (Romeo) Fall 2:47

132 – Spencer Smith (Miami Trace) over Anthony Zehnder (Romeo) Fall 2:53

138 – Owen Perry (Romeo) over Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) Dec 6-3

144 – Landon St Clair (Miami Trace) over Anthony Yuquilima (Romeo) Fall 1:44

150 – Jack Zehnder (Romeo) over Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) Dec 7-5

157 – Jake Turley (Romeo) over Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) Fall 2:49

165 – John Jaynes (Romeo) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

175 – Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) over Dominic Pericak (Romeo) Fall 2:58

190 – Thomas Jaynes (Romeo) over Conor Harrison (Miami Trace) Fall 2:52

215 – Austin Finley (Romeo) over Herbie Queen (Miami Trace) Fall 1:58

Match #2 Round 2

Ashland defeated Miami Trace 45-34

106 – Mason Bauer (Ashland) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Max Ohl (Ashland) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) over Blake McCarty (Ashland) Fall 0:46

126 – Guardian Miller (Ashland) over Will Enochs (Miami Trace) Fall 1:15

132 – Isaak Wickham (Ashland) over Jacob Rheinscheld (Miami Trace) Fall 1:28

138 – Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) over Dallas Hall (Ashland) Fall 2:19

144 – Landon St Clair (Miami Trace) over Tyler Dodson (Ashland) Fall 1:03

150 – Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) over Noah Fent (Ashland) Fall 3:15

157 – Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) over Harlan Obrynba (Ashland) Fall 0:26

165 – Landon Gunder (Ashland) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

175 – Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) over Hayden DiPuccio (Ashland) Maj 9-0

190 – Cooper Smith (Ashland) over Conor Harrison (Miami Trace) Dec 10-3

215 – Cayden Spotts (Ashland) over Herbie Queen (Miami Trace) Fall 2:36

285 – Dylan Wodzisz (Ashland) over Luke Bennett (Miami Trace) Fall 0:42

Match #3 Round 3

Clyde defeated Miami Trace 39-30

113 – Heath Norris (Clyde) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 – Dawson Brimmer (Clyde) over Will Enochs (Miami Trace) SV-1 3-1

132 – Spencer Smith (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 – Michael Gessner (Clyde) over Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) Dec 6-3

144 – Landon St Clair (Miami Trace) over Zane Townsley (Clyde) Fall 1:24

150 – Cj Fisher (Clyde) over Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) Dec 6-5

157 – Lance Overmyer (Clyde) over Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) Fall 5:20

165 – Xavier Elder (Clyde) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

175 – Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

190 – Hector Garza (Clyde) over Conor Harrison (Miami Trace) Dec 5-2

215 – Jayden Michaels (Clyde) over Herbie Queen (Miami Trace) Dec 2-0

285 – Joshua McGraw (Miami Trace) over Jaden Minch (Clyde) Fall 2:36

106 – Landon Dirnberg (Clyde) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match #4 Round 4

Miami Trace defeated Evergreen 42-34

120 – Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

126 – Will Enochs (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 – Brodie Setmire (Evergreen) over Jacob Rheinscheld (Miami Trace) Fall 1:17

138 – Jack Stubleski (Evergreen) over Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) Fall 2:00

144 – Landon St Clair (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

150 – Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) over Garrett Dziengelewski (Evergreen) Fall 0:42

157 – Maximus Mossing (Evergreen) over Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) Fall 1:51

165 – Adam Smith (Evergreen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

175 – Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) over Brady Kimple (Evergreen) Fall 2:39

190 – Grant Richardson (Evergreen) over Conor Harrison (Miami Trace) Maj 12-3

215 – Herbie Queen (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 – Luke Bennett (Miami Trace) over Kogan Estel (Evergreen) Fall 3:22

106 – Charlie Entenman (Evergreen) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Unknown (Unattached) vs Unknown (Unattached)

Match #5 Round 5

Miami Trace defeated Anthony Wayne 44-32

126 – Jacob Bergman (Anthony Wayne) over Will Enochs (Miami Trace) Fall 2:50

132 – Zach Bergman (Anthony Wayne) over Spencer Smith (Miami Trace) TF 15-0

138 – Brice Perkins (Miami Trace) over Tyler Henderly (Anthony Wayne) Dec 9-5

144 – Landon St Clair (Miami Trace) over Michael Hertzfeld (Anthony Wayne) Fall 2:32

150 – Asher LeBeau (Miami Trace) over Jack Tanner (Anthony Wayne) Fall 0:53

157 – Garrett Carson (Miami Trace) over Logan Rudolph (Anthony Wayne) Fall 1:55

165 – Dan Smith (Anthony Wayne) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

175 – Tyler Stevens (Miami Trace) over Cooper Moor (Anthony Wayne) Inj 1:50

190 – Conor Harrison (Miami Trace) over Breydan Robinson (Anthony Wayne) Fall 2:44

215 – Gunnar Hansen (Anthony Wayne) over Herbie Queen (Miami Trace) Dec 7-4

285 – Joshua McGraw (Miami Trace) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 – Thomas Robinson (Anthony Wayne) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

113 – Fletcher Heinze (Anthony Wayne) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 – Lyric Dickerson (Miami Trace) over Zach Elton (Anthony Wayne) TF 17-1