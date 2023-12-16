An early Saturday morning fire at Mayer Farm Equipment is under investigation. No injuries were reported, according to authorities. Photos courtesy of Mayer Farm Equipment’s Facebook page Early morning fire at Mayer Farm Equipment under investigation

JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jefferson Township Fire Department and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early Saturday morning fire at Mayer Farm Equipment, 1812 State Route 734 NW.

The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office has been requested to assist with the investigation, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. No injuries were reported.

A post from Mayer Farm Equipment LLC reads: “Please be patient when needing to contact us for the near future. We had a fire this morning and burned out our offices and showrooms. We have limited phone access, and no internet, but we will be up and running as soon as possible. We are just thankful no one was here, no first Responders were hurt, and it is just stuff that can be replaced. Thank you to all of the Fire Departments, and everyone else who came to our aid this morning, we can’t thank you enough!!! We are glad to be a part of this great community!”