WCHCS selected to host robotics competition

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Washington Court House City Schools announced this week that it has been chosen to host a regional-qualifying VEX Robotics competition for high school and middle school robotics teams.

The tournament, scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, will take place at Washington High School, drawing over 60 teams from across Ohio and Kentucky, including the district’s own high school and middle school teams.

“WCHCS is so excited to host this prestigious competition that brings together some of the brightest young minds in robotics,” said WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey. “This event not only highlights our commitment to STEAM education but also showcases the hard work and dedication of our students in the field of robotics.”

Robotics is not new at WCHCS, as the Blue Lions have been competing in Robotics since 2018, and the district has actively incorporated Robotics education throughout the K-12 curriculum.

Anthony Amore, Robotics Program Coordinator, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming competition, saying, “Our teams have been preparing diligently for this event, and we look forward to demonstrating the skills and innovation that our students bring to the table. Hosting this competition is a testament to the excellence of our robotics program.”

VEX Robotics Competitions, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation, represent the world’s largest and fastest-growing competitive robotics programs. With over 23,000 teams from 58 countries participating in more than 2,300 events worldwide, VEX Competitions culminate each spring with the highly-anticipated VEX Robotics World Championship.

The event promises to be a thrilling showcase of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) talent, featuring more than 1,000 student competitors and fans from the region, according to district officials.

According to the REC Foundation, these competitions play a vital role in bringing STEAM skills to life, fostering students’ natural curiosity and engineering instincts. Participants report increased interest in STEAM subject areas and pursue STEAM-related careers after competing in VEX Robotics events.

With this large of a competition, the district emphasized the community’s role in making the event a success.

“To ensure the success of this competition, we are seeking sponsors and volunteers from the community,” explained Trevor Patton, Director of Marketing, Communications, and Safety. “Your support will not only contribute to the success of the event, but it will provide an incredible opportunity to empower the kids of our community to create, collaborate, and develop the skills necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.”

For those interested in supporting the event as sponsors or volunteers, or for more information, visit wchcs.org/robotics, or call 740-335-6620.