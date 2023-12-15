Lady Lion wrestling wins dual over Jackson, 33-12

The Washington Lady Lion wrestling team improved to 2-0 in the Frontier Athletic Conference on Thursday as they defeated the Jackson Ironladies by a score of 33-12.

Individually for Washington:

Abi Forsythe won By pin.

Leah Marine won by pin.

Alicia Navarette won by forfeit.

Lyndyn Gibbs won by pin.

Kaylee Scott won by decision, 7-6.

Keerah Sounthara fell via pin.

Janessa Ayler won by forfeit.

Head Coach Wes Gibbs gave some comments following the victory.

“The girls continue to wrestle well. Coach Oliver has a good young team just like us, they are young and hungry.

Tonight we had a few matches swing our way that could have went the other way. Luckily we pulled it through.”

The Lady Lions are back in action at Wilmington on Wednesday, Dec. 20 in a quad match that will also feature Eaton and Western Brown.