Blue Lions roll Tigers, 68-36

Blue Lion senior Isaiah Haithcock goes up strong between McClain defenders Owen Sykes (left) and Seth Weller (right) during the first half of the game against the Tigers on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023. Haithcock led all scorers with 21 points on the night. Photo by Mary Kay West

The Washington Blue Lions (3-0, 2-0 in the FAC) played their third straight Frontier Athletic Conference basketball game on Friday as they hosted the McClain Tigers (1-3, 0-3 in the FAC).

In front of a large crowd, it was all Washington from start to finish as they rolled to a 68-36 victory.

The Blue Lions jumped out to a 14-8 lead after one quarter, with four different players contributing to the total.

Washington quickly extended the lead to 19-10 after a three pointer and a layup from senior Isaiah Haithcock.

Two Haithcock free throws made it 21-11 just moments later.

On the ensuing possession, Blue Lion senior Garrett Rickman stole a pass and raced toward the bucket, slamming it down and bringing the home crowd to a roar.

Washington would outscore McClain 14-6 over the next few minutes to take a 37-16 into the half.

A bucket from Seth Weller of the Tigers cut the lead to 19 points, but Blue Lion junior Will Miller knocked down a three on the next possession to get the lead back over 20.

McClain was back within 20 points again just minutes later after back-to-back layups from senior Andrew Potts, but that was short-lived as Haithcock responded with a layup at the other end.

The Tigers never got back within 20 throughout the remainder of the game, as Washington led 54-27 and extended the lead even further over the course of the fourth quarter to come away with the win.

The win by the Blue Lions sets up a marquee match up on Saturday, Dec. 23, as they travel to take on the Miami Trace Panthers who are also unbeaten in league play after picking up a 58-45 victory over Jackson on Friday.

Blue Lion head coach gave some comments following the win.

“I thought we played solid defense at times and other times were lackadaisical. Our transition offense is tough when we play good half court defense and get out and run. It was nice to play everyone tonight. We still have to be way more consistent, but we are happy with the win.”

Statistically for Washington, Isaiah Haithcock led all scorers with 21 points and added eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

Garrett Rickman followed with 16 points, along with seven steals and an assist.

John Wall was next in scoring with nine points and added three rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Will Miller also scored nine points, hitting three three-pointers with four assists and two rebounds.

Logan Presley an Gage Merritt each added four points. Merritt also contributed two offensive rebounds, one assist, and one block.

Gabe Tayese chipped in three points and secured two steals, two blocks, one rebound, and one assist.

Cooper Robertson rounded out the scoring with two points.

Noah Haithcock recorded one assist and one block on the evening, Jacob Lindsey pulled down two offensive rebounds, Roman Chijevsky secured a rebound and a steal, and Bryson Heath recorded an assist.

Washington (5-0, 3-0 in the FAC) is back in action on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at home against Wilmington (1-3).

McClain (1-4, 0-4 in the FAC) will look to regroup on Tuesday when they travel to take on the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs (1-3, 0-3 in the SHAC).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

McC 8 9 10 9 — 36

W 14 22 18 14 — 68

WASHINGTON — Garrett Rickman 4 (2)-2-16; John Wall 3-3-9; Bryson Heath 0-0-0; Will Miller 0 (3)-0-9; Noah Haithcock 0-0-0; Gabe Tayese 1-1-3; Gage Merritt 2-0-4; Logan Presley 0 (1)-0-4; Roman Chijevsky 0-0-0; Cooper Robertson 1-0-2; Isaiah Haithcock 8 (1)-2-21; Jacob Lindsey 0-0-0. TOTALS — 19 (7)-9-68. Free throw shooting: 9 of 12 for 75 percent. Field goal percentage: 25 of 52 for 48 percent. Three-point field goal percentage: 7 of 13 for 54 percent. Three-point field goals: Miller 3, Rickman 2, Presley, I. Haithcock. Turnovers: 7. Rebounds: 19 (9 offensive). Steals 11. Assists 13. Blocks 5.

McCLAIN — Michael Noszka Jr. 1-0-2; Riley Cummins 0-0-0; Jordan Bell 2-0-4; Seth Weller 3 (1)-2-11; Owen Sykes 3-0-6; Mikah Parks 2-1-5; Jayden Allison 0-1-1; Andrew Potts 3-1-7. TOTALS — 14 (1)-5-36. Free throw shooting: 5 of 13 for 38 percent. Three-point field goals: Weller. Turnovers: 12. Washington j-v victorious against Tigers

In the j-v contest, Washington would defeat McClain by a score of 50-25.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Javin Baker led all scorers with 20 points, followed by Aden Osborne with eight, Bryson Heath with six, Cooper Robertson with five, Miguel Utrera with four, Jordan Lamb with three, and C.J. Davis and Jeston Everhart with two.

Washington freshman defeat McClain

In the freshman contest, Washington won 41-21.

Statistically for the Blue Lions, Evan Wilson led the way with 14 points, followed by Quinton Marine with seven, Austin Hughes and Kiontae Tyree with six, Xavier Malone with five, Channing Wightman with two, and Cayden Dossenbach with one.