WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 13

Juvenile, 13, Washington C.H., unruly.

Jessica L. Miller, 37, Ashtabula, license forfeiture.

James R. Wood, 53, Newark, Union County warrant.

Darla R. Wilson, 59, 401 E. Elm St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Dec. 12

Marky B. Bellar, 35, 518 Gibbs Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Juvenile, 17, Washington C.H., probation violation.

Michael A. Merritt, 27, Hillsboro, theft, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Dec. 11

Chelsea A. Thompson, 30, 556 Warren Ave., expired registration.

Judith A. Lytle, 67, 4928 US 35 NW, marked lanes violation.

Troy Richards, 42, 1030 Cedar St. Apt. 8, bench warrant – failure to comply.