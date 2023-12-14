VFW 3762 and American Legion post 25 donates AED to LeElla Lanes

Local bowling coaches received a defibrillator donated by VFW 3762 and American Legion Post 25 Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at LeElla Lanes. (l-r); Ron Amore Jr. owner of LeElla Lanes; Diane Amore, owner of LeElla Lanes, Miami Trace girls bowling coach; Anthony Amore, Washington Court House girls bowling coach; Buck Caulley, Washington Court House boys bowling coach; Judy Amore, Miami Trace j-v boys bowling coach; Ron Amore Sr., Miami Trace boys bowling coach; Mark Hunley, VFW 3792 Post Commander; Tom Payne, VFW 3792 Sr. Officer and Scott Garringer, VFW 3792 Sr. Vice President Auxiliary. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Miami Trace and Washington High School bowling coaches are grateful for the donation of a defibrillator, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. It was donated by the American Legion Post 25 and the VFW 3762. (l-r); Mark Voorhis, American Legion finance officer; Diane Amore, owner of LeElla Lanes and Miami Trace girls bowling coach; Mark Hunley, VFW 3792 Post Commander; Tom Payne, VFW 3762 Sr. Officer; Scott Garringer, VFW 3762 Sr. Vice President Auxiliary; Buck Caulley, Washington Court House boys bowling coach; Judy Amore, Miami Trace j-v boys bowling coach and Ron Amore Sr., Miami Trace boys bowling coach. Submitted photo

A few months back Mark Hunley, VFW 3762 Post Commander and an avid bowler himself, contacted the coaches of the Washington High School Blue Lions and Miami Trace Panthers bowling teams about obtaining an AED (automated external defibrillator) for LeElla Lanes.

He understood the value of having an AED available for the bowling teams and for LeElla Lanes.

Mr. Hunley, who bowls in leagues himself, wanted to make sure the high school bowlers (over 60 high school bowlers on both teams), league bowlers and all local patrons would have an AED available in a worst-case scenario.

Coaches Buckie Caulley (Washington Blue Lions boys Ccoach), Anthony Amore (Washington Court House girls coach), Ron Amore Sr. (Miami Trace boys coach) and owners Diane Amore (also the Miami Trace girls coach) and Ron Amore Jr. researched the best possible AED for LeElla Lanes.

The coaches and owners presented their findings to Mr. Hunley who in turn presented the information to VFW 3762 and American Legion Post 25 and with donations made by the VFW 3762 and American Legion Post 25, an AED was obtained and now LeElla Lanes is a much safer place for all bowlers.

“We hope not to have to use it,” said owners Diane and Ron Amore Jr. “But now we have it if we need it.”

All high school coaches have AED training every two years and the coaches feel that this was needed and we cannot thank the VFW 3762 and American Legion enough for what they did for LeElla Lanes.

Many thanks go out to Mark Hunley, Post Commander; Tom Payne, Sr. Officer; Scott Garringer, Sr. Vice President Auxiliary of VFW 3762 and Mark Voorhis, finance officer for American Legion Post 25, for their donations.