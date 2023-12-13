WCHCS honors Garrison’s service to district

WCHCS Treasurer Becky Mullins presents a gift of appreciation from the district to Dennis Garrison, whose term concludes this month after he decided not to seek reelection. Submitted photo Dennis Garrison

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Washington Court House City Schools bid farewell to Dennis Garrison on Monday in a heartfelt recognition of his dedicated service during his last meeting on the Board of Education.

A proud Blue Lion Alumnus, Garrison was elected to the school board in November 2019. His term, spanning from Jan. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2023, concludes this month after choosing to not to seek re-election.

“We’d like to thank Mr. Garrison for his service,” said Becky Mullins, WCHCS Treasurer, expressing gratitude on behalf of the district. “Serving during some pivotal times, he brought a wealth of knowledge and value to the board.”

During his tenure, the district achieved a significant milestone by passing its first operating levy in 29 years and successfully navigated the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to officials. As the district’s legislative liaison, Garrison consistently kept the board and administration informed on education-related legislation at both the state and federal levels.

In a 2019 interview, Garrison shared his motivation for running for the school board, stating, “I believe in the quality of public education. I saw a need and had the desire to give back to the community by sharing my business and life experiences.”

Despite no longer serving in an official capacity, Garrison remains committed to the success of WCHCS, as he offered his continued assistance with various projects throughout the meeting.

“I’ve had kids, grandkids, and relatives go through the district,” Garrison explained his continued dedication to the Blue Lions. “I graduated myself in 1973.”

Closing his impromptu speech, Garrison thanked his fellow board members for their partnership over the past four years and extended his ongoing support, saying, “If I can be of assistance in the future, you’ve got my number.”

The vacant seat left by Garrison will be filled by newcomer Wendy Jo Downing, elected to the school board on Nov. 7. Her four-year term commences on Jan. 1 and will run through Dec. 31, 2027.