Miller honored for leading MT school board for 3 years

David Miller (center) was honored at Monday’s Miami Trace Board of Education meeting for serving as school board president for three years. Miller is pictured with fellow board members (left to right): Charlie Andrews, Jacklyn Farrens, Rob Dawson, and Bruce Kirkpatrick. Submitted photo

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Miami Trace Local School District recognized Dave Miller at Monday’s Board of Education meeting for his third year in service as the school board president.

According to Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser, Miller has fulfilled the president’s role for three years now, all of them following the pandemic closing that took place in spring of 2020. Effective communication was crucial then and remains imperative today.

“As president,” said Pittser, “Mr. Miller played a key role in supporting all channels of communication to and from our board. Although he plans to step down from this officer role, he will continue to serve as a board member for Panther Nation, and the Miami Trace staff will anticipate his ongoing contributions.”

Pittser said she feels the board is “blessed” to have dedicated and positive individuals serving on it.

“Collaborating closely with our staff,” she explained, “the board members strive to deliver the highest quality education while ensuring responsible and respectful uses of taxpayer dollars.”