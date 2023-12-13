Lady Lions bounce back, defeat Lady Astros 51-37

Lady Lion sophomore Calee Ellars attacks the East Clinton defense during the second half of the game on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. Washington would win the game by a score of 51-37. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Washington Lady Lions (3-4, 2-2 in the FAC) looked to end a three-game skid after starting the season 3-1 as they hosted the East Clinton Lady Astros (1-5, 1-2 in the SBAAC) on Wednesday evening.

The Lady Lions were seeking an uptick in offensive production after two straight performances of scoring 25 points or less.

Washington answered the bell, providing their second-highest scoring output of the season thus far as they defeated East Clinton by a score of 51-37.

The Lady Lions opened the game with a three-point play from sophomore Peyton Hughes. Roughly five minutes bled from the clock before another point was scored.

The drought ended when Abbi Reynolds sank a free throw for East Clinton to make it 3-1.

Megan Hadley drilled a three-pointer to give the Lady Astros the lead 4-3.

Washington would respond with a 5-0 run to end the quarter, including. free throw from Calleigh Wead-Salmi and layups from Trinity George.

Lauren Runyon of East Clinton began the second quarter scoring with a layup to cut it to 9-6.

At the other end, Maggi Wall buried a triple to extend the lead to 12-6.

After a layup from Hadley, Wall knocked down her second three-pointer to make it 15-8.

Eliana Racine would record back-to-back steals on the next two possessions, finishing with layups at the other end to make it 19-8.

After a defensive stop, Racine knocked down a jumper to make it 21-8.

Another defensive stop led to George converting a layup to make it 23-8.

A three from Abbi Reynolds cut the lead to 23-11 late in the half.

The final point before the intermission was a free throw by Wead-Salmi, making it 24-11.

East Clinton would outscore Washington in third quarter, 15-10, to get it within three possessions.

A free throw from Reynolds had the Lady Astros down just seven early in the fourth, but that was short lived as Calee Ellars knocked down a three to extend the Lady Lion lead to ten.

East Clinton never came within seven points again over the remaining minutes of the contest as Washington leaned on the inside presence of Hughes to pull away and secure the victory.

Statistically for the Lady Lions, Wall led the team in scoring with 14 points, followed by Racine with 12, Hughes with 11, George with six, Ellars with five, and Wead-Salmi with three.

Washington (4-4, 2-2 in the FAC) will make the long trip on Saturday to take on the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates (2-0).

East Clinton (1-6, 1-2 in the SBAAC) will play another team in the FAC on Saturday as they host the Hillsboro Lady Indians (2-5, 1-2 in the FAC).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 9 15 10 17 — 51

EC 4 7 15 11 — 37

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 4 (2)-0-14; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 1-1-3; Eliana Racine 4 (1)-1-12; Trinity George 3-0-6; Peyton Hughes 4-3-11; Calee Ellars 1 (1)-0-5; Lilly Shaw 0-0-0. TOTALS — 17 (4)-5-51. Free throw shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Three-point field goals: Wall 2, Racine, Ellars. Field goal shooting: 21 of 64 for 33 percent. Three-point field goal shooting: 4 of 15 for 27 percent. Turnovers: 15. Rebounds: 15 (5 offensive).

EAST CLINTON — Abbi Reynolds 1 (1)-2-7; Liz Schitt 0-0-0; Megan Hadley 5 (1)-0-13; Lauren Runyon 3-0-6; Sahara Tate 2 (1)-0-7; Cheyenne Reed 1-0-2; Cloe Scott 1-0-2. TOTALS — 13 (3)-2-37. Free throw shooting: 2 of 4 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Reynolds, Hadley, Tate. Turnovers: 32. Rebounds: 22 (6 offensive).

Lady Lion j-v defeats Lady Astros

In the j-v contest, Washington won by a score of 17-9.

Statistically for the Lady Lions, Aysha Haney led all scorers with eight points, followed by Jordyn Gray with four, Breagan Shiltz and Khalia Smith with two, and Jada Ryan with one.