Washington Fire Dept. reports

The following fire reports were released by the Washington Fire Department (WFD):

Nov. 15 – 2188 Jenni Ln.

FD received station tones for electric arcing and smoke in a dryer. FD arrived on scene and found no smoke or fire coming from the residence, or inside of the residence. FD talked to the occupant who told FD that she heard a noise come from the dryer and saw smoke. The occupant unplugged and turned the breaker to the dryer off before FD arrival. FD pulled the dryer away from the wall and checked the dryer outlet and plug and found no signs of electrical arcing on either. FD looked at the back of the dryer and found signs that looked that something had been burning or arcing in the back of the dryer. There was hole in the cover over where the electric cord connects to the dryer and it back on the right side of that area. FD took the cover off and found that one of the plug wires had burned into it. FD noticed that said wire had a loose connection on the dryer. FD show the occupant what they had found. She told FD she was going to call the company she got the dryer from to come get it and someone from the apartment management about what had happened. FD cleared the scene and returned to the station.

Nov. 15 – US 35 E. Bypass and Palmer Road

FD received station tones for a single vehicle that hit a deer. FD arrived on scene and found a single vehicle on the exit ramp that was off to the side of the road. The occupants were out of the vehicle talking to members of the Fayette County Life Squad and deputy sheriffs. FD was not needed on scene. FD returned to the station.

Nov. 14 – US 22 W and Mt. Olive Road

FD responded to a single-vehicle accident with injuries. On arrival, the vehicle had minor damage and no fluids leaking. FD checked the vehicle for hazards and remained on scene until released by FCSO.

Nov. 14 – 624 E. Market St.

FD responded to a carbon monoxide alarm activation. On arrival, firefighters made contact with the caller. All windows were opened prior to FD arrival for ventilation. The caller advised the furnace was serviced today but prior to FD arrival it failed to light and activated the CO alarm. Firefighters checked the residence with gas metering equipment. No gas leak was detected. Carbon monoxide was detected. The highest reading was 29 parts per million in the front bedroom. Firefighters checked the gas appliances, and no leaks were detected from the furnace or hot water heater when operating. Firefighters re-checked the residence and the readings reduced to 5 parts per million. Firefighters recommended having the furnace serviced by a technician and cleared the scene.

Nov. 13 – SR 41 NW

FD responded to a motor vehicle with injuries. On arrival, no entrapment, smoke or fire was found. FD checked the vehicles for hazards and cleared the scene after being released by FCSO.

Nov. 13 – 1110 Storybrook Dr.

FD responded to an electrical outlet fire. On arrival, FD was escorted into the house by the caller. FD checked out the outlet area for extension with a thermal imaging camera. FD turned the breaker off and removed the outlet from the receptacle box. No fire spread was found. FD recommended having the outlet repaired by an electrician.

Nov. 4 – Columbus Ave and S. Elm St. intersection

Received station tone from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reporting a two-vehicle accident with injuries. FD found both vehicles upright and on all four wheels, with no smoke or fire at the time of arrival. FD defensively positioned the apparatus to control traffic and create a safe working area. One vehicle was facing East blocking the intersection and the other facing North and on the sidewalk off the West side of the Southbound lane of traffic. FD confirmed there was no entrapment, triaged patients, checked both vehicles for safety, applied absorbency to fluids on the roadway and provided assistance as needed.