FCSO: 2 airlifted from crash involving MT school bus, no students on bus injured

Two people were flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital Monday afternoon after their vehicle crashed into the back of a Miami Trace school bus. No students were injured in the accident. Submitted photo

FAYETTE COUNTY — A woman and a 4-year-old child were injured this afternoon when their vehicle crashed into the back of a Miami Trace Local School District bus as it was stopped on US Route 62 North to discharge a student.

The driver and the 4-year-old were flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment. The students and the driver on the school bus were not injured, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

The accident occurred right around 3 p.m. in front of 6855 US Route 62 North about a quarter-mile from Bloomingburg-New Holland Road.

“Based on what we know, the bus was at a full stop with lights flashing,” Stanforth said. “The car came up behind it, apparently didn’t see the bus stopped, and applied the brakes but couldn’t get stopped in time.”

The bus, which was transporting 16 students from grades 6-12 at the time, has been separated from the vehicle that crashed into it, and another bus has arrived on scene to take the students home.

“We are incredibly thankful for the safety of our students and driver,” said Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser. “We are also grateful for the quick response from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and local EMTs. Our transportation personnel were also instrumental in following all procedures and getting students home safely.”

The area continues to be congested and the roadway is closed.