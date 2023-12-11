Cold shooting hampers Lady Lions in 47-25 loss at London

Washington senior Trinity George drives with the ball during the first half of a non-conference game at London High School Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

LONDON — The Washington Lady Blue Lions visited London High School Monday, Dec. 11 for a game against former South Central Ohio League rivals, the Lady Red Raiders.

It was a good start to the game for Washington, but London was able to outscore Washington in the final three quarters to post a 47-25 victory.

London improves to 6-1 overall. Their next game is Wednesday at Benjamin Logan.

Washington falls to 3-4 overall.

The Lady Lions are at home Wednesday, Dec. 13 to take on East Clinton. The j-v game is at 5:30 p.m. and will be played for just two quarters due to a lack of players on the part of East Clinton, according to Washington High School Athletic Director Greg Phipps.

Washington took a 10-8 lead at the end of the first quarter Monday.

It was 12-8 in favor of the Lady Lions early in the second quarter after a basket by sophomore Peyton Hughes.

London then went on a 12-0 run for a 20-12 advantage.

Sophomore Eliana Racine scored for Washington with 1:08 to play in the half.

The last two buckets came from London, as the Lady Raiders took a 24-14 halftime lead.

The cold shooting unfortunately continued for Washington, as the Lady Lions hit just one field goal in the third quarter. London extended its lead to 35-18 after three quarters.

Sophomore Calee Ellars led Washington with six points. She had four rebounds, three on the offensive end.

Senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi scored five points and led Washington with seven rebounds, five offensive.

Racine finished with five points and two rebounds and junior Jada Ryan came off the bench and scored four for Washington.

London was led by freshman Addison Lambert with 13 points. She also led her team with seven rebounds, five of those off the offensive glass.

Sophomore Addison Sims scored seven points and added four rebounds.

Senior Kassie Patterson and sophomore Katelyn Duvall each scored six points. Both had one rebound.

Junior Andria Pollazek scored five points for London.

London made seven three-point field goals to none for Washington.

Washington was 7 of 13 at the line for 54 percent, while London made 4 of 4 from the line.

Washington attempted 42 field goals and made 9 for 21 percent.

London made 18 of 47 field goal attempts for 38 percent.

Washington had 15 turnovers to 20 for London.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 10 4 4 7 — 25

L 8 16 11 12 — 47

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 0-0-0; Jada Ryan 1-2-4; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 2-1-5; Eliana Racine 2-1-5; Trinity George 0-0-0; Peyton Hughes 1-1-3; Calee Ellars 2-2-6; Lilly Shaw 1-0-2; Braegan Shiltz 0-0-0. TOTALS — 9-7-25. Free throw shooting: 7 of 13 for 54 percent. Three-point field goals: none. Field goal shooting: 9 of 42 for 21 percent. Turnovers: 15. Rebounds: 19 (11 offensive).

LONDON — Madilyn Adkins 0-0-0; Addison Lambert 5 (1)-0-13; Andria Pollazek 1 (1)-0-5; Katelyn Duvall 0 (2)-0-6; Lilly Gravley 0-0-0; Kassie Patterson 0 (2)-0-6; Addison Thomas 1-2-4; Josie Cover 0-0-0; Addison Sims 1 (1)-2-7; Macy Baker 2-0-4; Riley Cremeens 1-0-2. TOTALS — 11 (7)-4-47. Free throw shooting: 4 of 4. Three-point field goals: Duvall, 2; Patterson, 2; Lambert, Pollazek, Sims. Field goal shooting: 18 of 47 for 38 percent. Turnovers: 20. Rebounds: 29 (14 offensive).

London wins j-v game with Washington

In Monday’s j-v game, London defeated Washington, 45-14.

Jordyn Gray and Jada Ryan shared the team scoring lead for Washington, each with six points.

Aysha Haney scored two points for the Lady Lions.

Riley Cremeens was the game’s leading scorer for London, pouring in 21 points. She made three three-point field goals.

Gracie Howe, Cora Markley and Jacey Peters each scored six points for London.

Cameron Markley scored five points (with one three-point basket) and Sydney Powell scored one.

Washington’s j-v team is now 1-6 on the season.

Note regarding East Clinton game

Washington will host another former South Central Ohio League team, East Clinton, Wednesday.

East Clinton does not have enough players, so the junior-varsity game, while starting at the usual time of 5:30 p.m., will be played for just two quarters, according to Washington High School Athletic Director Greg Phipps.

So, the varsity game will start earlier than normal.