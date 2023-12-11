Auditions for SSCC Theatre’s ‘Firebringer, A New Stone Age Musical’ set for Jan. 12, 13

Southern State Community College (SSCC) Theatre will hold auditions for the spring production of “Firebringer,” with music and lyrics by Meredith Stepien and Mark Swiderski, book by Matt Lang, Nick Lang, and Brian Holden, and arranged by Clark Baxtresser and Pierce Siebers.

Open to community members and students, auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, and at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

At the dawn of humanity, a tribe of cave-dwellers perseveres through the arduous challenges of prehistoric existence, guided by the wise leadership of Jemilla, known as The Peacemaker. Jemilla imparts a crucial lesson to her people, encouraging them to communicate and express themselves rather than resorting to violence or harmful acts. However, among the tribe, there exists an outlier named Zazzalil, who constantly seeks to invent contraptions for her convenience. While engrossed in her latest endeavor, Zazzalil unexpectedly stumbles upon a groundbreaking discovery—one that will pit her tribe against formidable creatures like wooly mammoths and saber-toothed tigers, forever altering the course of history.

Those interested in auditioning should prepare a comedic 1-2-minute monologue, as well as a 16-32 bar cut of a song to be performed acapella, and schedule an audition slot at https://www.sscctheatre.com/auditions. Memorization of the monologue and song is recommended but not required. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview during the day of auditions, and should also schedule an interview slot at the same link.

If interested in auditioning or working on the crew, but unavailable to attend either audition date, please contact SSCC Theatre Director Rainee Angles at [email protected] to schedule an alternate date before Jan. 12.

“Firebringer” will be performed April 12 – 14. For more information about available roles and rehearsal schedules, please visit www.sscctheatre.com.