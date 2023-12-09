Lady Lions struggle offensively, fall 36-22 to Lady Tigers

Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

The Washington Lady Lions (3-2, 2-1 in the FAC) hosted the McClain Lady Tigers (3-1, 2-1 in the FAC) on Saturday afternoon in a rivalry basketball game.

Anytime Washington and McClain compete, the games are usually physical, and this contest was no different.

Despite the very physical nature of the game, only 21 team fouls were called over the course of the contest, allowing both teams to play more aggressively.

Both teams struggled to score around the rim, with Washington scoring just 10 points from inside the arc and the Lady Tigers scoring only eight.

McClain caught fire from three, though, which was the difference in the game. They knocked down nine in the contest on their way to a 36-22 victory.

Washington’s only lead of the contest came in the opening seconds, as Peyton Hughes knocked down two free throws to give them a 2-0 lead.

McClain freshman Paisley Pryor responded with a corner three to give the Lady Tigers the lead, followed by another three from senior Lily Barnes to make it 6-2. A free throw from Pryor extended the lead to 7-2 moments later.

Maggi Wall knocked down a mid-range jumper to get it to a single possession, before Luca Matesic made a layup for McClain to push it back to a five point lead.

After a deep two-point basket from Wall, Pryor responded with her second three of the game to make it 12-6.

Lady Lion senior Lilly Shaw had a put-back bucket to make it 12-8, and sophomore Eliana Racine made two free throws to get it within two, 12-10. This was the score as the opening quarter came to a close.

Pryor’s third triple of the game made it 15-10 early in the second, but Washington responded right back with a three from Racine, prompting a Lady Tiger timeout.

Barnes would bury her second three of the game out of the timeout, making it 18-13.

After a Hughes free throw had the Lady Lions within four, Matesic hit a three late in the half to extend the lead to seven.

At the half, McClain led 21-14.

The third quarter was the lowest scoring of the game, with a layup from Barnes and a three from Haylee Havens being the only points scored for McClain, and a three from Ellars, a layup from Racine, and a free throw from Calleigh Wead-Salmi rounding out the Washington scoring.

The Lady Tigers led 26-20 heading into the final period.

This was as close as Washington would get to regaining the lead, as McClain would outscore them 10-2 and run away with the 36-22 victory.

The lone basket for the Lady Lions in the fourth came from a mid-range jumper from Ellars. McClain’s fourth quarter scoring consisted of Pryor’s fourth three of the game, a layup from Pryor, a layup from Brenna Wright, and a three from Kaitlyn Jett.

Statistically for Washington, Racine led the team in scoring with seven points, followed by Ellars with five, Wall with four, Hughes with three, Shaw with two, and Wead-Salmi with one.

Washington (3-3, 2-2 in the FAC) plays again on Monday at London (4-1, 1-0 in the CBC) at 7:15 p.m.

McClain (4-1, 3-1 in the FAC) is back in action with a tough test on Wednesday at Adena (5-0, 3-0 in the SVC) at 7:15 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 10 4 6 2 — 22

M 12 9 5 10 — 36

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 2-0-4; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 0-1-1; Eliana Racine 1 (1)-2-7; Trinity George 0-0-0; Peyton Hughes 0-3-3; Calee Ellars 1 (1)-0-5; Lilly Shaw 1-0-2. TOTALS — 5 (2)-6-22. Free throw shooting: 6 of 12 for 50 percent. Three-point field goals: Ellars, Racine. Turnovers: 13. Rebounds: 15 (4 offensive).

McCLAIN — Lindsey Hutchinson 0-0-0; Lillie Saunders 0-0-0; Paisley Pryor 1 (4)-1-15; Luca Matesic 1 (1)-0-5; Haylee Havens 0 (1)-0-3; Kaitlyn Jett 0 (1)-0-3; Lily Barnes 1 (2)-0-8; Brenna Wright 1-0-2; Anna Eikenberry 0-0-0. TOTALS — 4 (9)-1-36. Free throw shooting: 1 of 4 for 25 percent. Three-point field goals: Pryor 4, Barnes 2, Matesic, Havens, Jett. Turnovers: 15. Rebounds: 22 (7 offensive).