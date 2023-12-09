Lady Lions fall to Ironladies on the road, 60-40

JACKSON — It was a battle for sole possession of first place in the Frontier Athletic Conference on Wednesday as the Washington Lady Lions (3-1, 2-0 in the FAC) traveled to take on the Jackson Ironladies (3-0, 1-0 in the FAC).

The final score saw Jackson prevail by a score of 60-40.

Washington trailed 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Jackson would outscore the Lady Lions 20-7 in the second period to take a 34-14 lead into the half.

The third quarter saw the Ironladies score 15 to just 12 for Washington, making it 49-26 with one quarter to play.

Washington was able to outscore Jackson in the final quarter, but was unable to make up the deficit as they fell by a score of 60-40.

Statistically for the Lady Lions, Calleigh Wead-Salmi and Peyton Hughes led the team with nine points, followed by Calee Ellars and Lilly Shaw with six, Elianna Racine with five, Maggi Wall with three, and Trinity George with two.

Washington (3-2, 2-1 in the FAC) hosts McClain (3-2, 2-1 in the FAC) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Jackson (4-0, 2-0 in the FAC) travels to Fayette County on Saturday night to take on Miami Trace (2-3, 1-2 in the FAC).

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 7 7 12 14 — 40

J 14 20 15 11 — 60

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 0 (1)-0-3; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 3 (1)-0-9; Eliana Racine 1 (1)-0-5; Trinity George 0-2-2; Peyton Hughes 2 (1)-2-9; Calee Ellars 0 (2)-0-6; Lilly Shaw 3-0-6. TOTALS — 9 (6)-4-40. Free throw shooting: 4 of 6 for 67 percent. Three-point field goals: Ellars 2, Wall, Wead-Salmi, Racine, Hughes. Turnovers: 15. Rebounds: 17 (3 offensive).

JACKSON — Mollett 0-0-0; S. Carpenter 1-4-6; C. Armstrong 0-0-0; L. Willett 2-0-4; T.J. Carpemter 7 (2)-1-21; M. Walburn 6-0-12; L. Mapes 0-1-1; S. Hughes 2-1-5; K. Davis 2 (2)-1-11. TOTALS — 20 (4)-8-60. Free throw shooting: 8 of 18 for 44 percent. Three-point field goals: T.Carpernter 2, K. Davis. Turnovers: 9. Rebounds: 32 (19 offensive).

Jackson wins j-v game against Washington

In the j-v contest, Jackson won by a score of 24-11.

Statistically for the Lady Lions, Kimber White and Iyanna Brown each scored four, and Breagan Shiltz scored three.