A fancy dessert for the holidays

Hello!

‘Tis the season of fancy desserts.

This is probably one of the fanciest. It’s very decadent and beautiful.

If you are looking for something special as a dessert, this is the one.

It’s a combination of cake and cheesecake. If you prefer another flavor, you can do that too.

This week’s recipe is Layered Peppermint Cheesecake. It’s not a strong flavor of peppermint, more subtle. I’ve often wondered if you could use an orange flavor instead of peppermint, why not? Instead of the peppermint garnishment on the top, you could add the candied orange slices. There’s really so many possibilities you could do instead of the peppermint, how about cherry?

I do happen to like peppermint. It does seem, well, Christmasy.

This one does take a bit to make. So, give yourself plenty of time to make this wonderful creation. It’s worth the extra time involved in it.

This recipe does call for crushed hard peppermint candies in the cheesecake layers. I don’t put them in it. I can’t imagine a hard crunch in the middle of a soft cheesecake. If you wish you can certainly try it, but I haven’t. I just double the peppermint extract in the cheesecake layer but omit the candies.

I do decorate the top with peppermint candies. It makes it beautiful and looks like a perfect Christmas dessert for your table or a carry in celebration. This one will take center stage.

Layered Peppermint Cheesecake

3 8-oz packages cream cheese, softened.

½ cup sugar

2 Tablespoons unsalted butter, softened.

3 Large eggs

1 tablespoon flour

1 ½ cups sour cream

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon peppermint extract

2/3 cup crushed hard peppermint candies.

Sour Cream cake layers:

1 18.25 oz package white cake mix.

2 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

White Chocolate Mousse Frosting

2/3 cup sugar

1 cup white chocolate morsels

2 cups whipping cream.

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Garnishes for the top: White Chocolate curls, peppermint candies

Directions:

Cheesecake layers: Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Line the bottom and sides of 2 (8) inch round cake pans with aluminum foil, allowing 2 to 3 inches to extend over sides; lightly grease foil. Beat cream cheese, ½ cup sugar, and 2 Tablespoons butter at medium speed with an electric mixer 1 to 2 minutes or until creamy and smooth. Add 3 eggs, 1 at a time, beating until blended after each addition. Add four and the next 3 ingredients, beating until blended. Fold in candies, pour batter into prepared pans. Place cake pans in a large pan, add water to pan to depth of 1 inch.

Bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes or until set. Remove from oven to wire racks, cool completely in pans (about 1 hour) Cover cheesecakes (do not remove from pans), and freeze 4 to 6 hours or until frozen solid. Lift frozen cheesecakes from pans, using foil sides as handles. Gently remove foil from cheesecakes. Wrap in plastic wrap and return to freezer.

Prepare sour cream cake layers: preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat cake mis, next 3 ingredients, and ½ cup water at low speed with an electric mixer for 30 seconds or just until moistened; beat at medium speed for 2 minutes. Spoon batter into 3 grease and flour 8-inch round cake pans.

Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks, and cool completely (about 1 hour)

Prepare white chocolate Mousse frosting: Cook 2/3 cup sugar and ¼ cup water in a small saucepan over medium low heat, stirring often 3 to 4 minutes or until sugar is dissolved. Add morsels: cook, stirring constantly, 2 to 3 minutes or until chocolate is melted and smooth. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature (about 30 minutes), whisking occasionally.

Beat cream and 2 tsp. vanilla at high speed with an electric mixer for 1 to 2 minutes or until soft peaks form. Gradually fold white chocolate mixture into whipped cream mixture, folding until mixture reaches spreading consistency.

Assemble cake: Place 1 cake layer on a cake stand or plate. Top with 1 frozen cheesecake layer. Top with the cake layer and remaining cheesecake layer. Top with remaining cake layer. Spread the top and sides of cake with frosting. Chill until ready to serve. Garnish.

Enjoy!