Sons of Union Veterans install 2024 officers

Henry Casey Camp No. 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) officers for 2024. Seated: (left to right) Charles Rose, senior vice commander; Kelly Hopkins, commander; and David Meister, patriotic instructor. Standing (left to right): Steven Powell, chaplain; Shawn A. Cox the installing officer and a Past Ohio Department Commander and Shane L. Milburn, secretary. Submitted photos David Meister, the retiring Henry Casey Camp 92 commander, (left) congratulates Kelly Hopkins from Wilmington, who will serve as camp commander for the year 2024.

Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) Past Ohio Department Commander Shawn A. Cox installed the Henry Casey Camp officers for 2024 during a recent regular meeting of the camp.

Cox praised the camp officers for the many activities the camp participated in during the year, promoting its Civil War heritage, which included several Memorial Day ceremonies in both Clinton County and Fayette County and the honoring of four Civil War Medal of Honor recipients buried in Fayette County.

He also praised camp members who conducted a Civil War living history program during the Bible Baptist Church Fall Family Weekend event near Wilmington. Several of the officers also helped with a cemetery tour in Washington Court House by telling the story of distinguished Civil War soldiers buried in the Washington Cemetery.

Some of the Henry Casey Camp members also belong to Company C, 20th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Sons of Veterans Reserve (SVR), which is the uniformed division of the SUVCW, and its members participate in ceremonies and historical events dressed in Civil War military uniforms. He praised the camp members for their SVR activities and gave special recognition to Shane L. Milburn, who is commander of that unit and also serves on the SUVCW national council of administration (board of directors).