Peterson, lawmakers vote to ask Congress to make daylight saving time permanent

State Rep. Bob Peterson

COLUMBUS — State Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina) and Ohio lawmakers are urging Congress to enact the Sunshine Uniformity Act of 2023, permanently transitioning the state to Daylight Saving Time.

On Wednesday, the Ohio House of Representatives passed House Concurrent Resolution 7, announced Peterson and State Rep. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria), sponsors of the resolution.

“It’s time to make daylight saving time permanent,” said Creech in a news release. “The committee process revealed a number of benefits to making this change, such as making Ohio roads safer and supporting mental health.”

The resolution is necessary as under the Uniform Time Act of 1966, states have the freedom to change to standard time, but not daylight-saving time. This specific change requires a change to federal law to transition to perpetual daylight-saving time.

“The National Conference of State Legislatures reports that since 2015, state legislators have introduced 450 bills and resolutions in nearly every state to make either Standard Time or Daylight Saving Time permanent,” said Peterson. “Florida led this movement with their Sunshine Protection Act in 2018, but this legislation will ensure that Ohio is among the leaders advocating for this change.”

H.C.R. 7 now moves to the Ohio Senate for further consideration.