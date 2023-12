CHILLICOTHE — The Miami Trace Panthers wrestling team began defense of six consecutive Frontier Athletic Conference championships with a dual meet at Chillicothe High School Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.

Miami Trace won the varsity match 45-21 and also the junior high match, 42-36.

There will be more on Miami Trace’s season-opening wrestling victory later in the Record-Herald and at recordherald.com.

Miami Trace will compete at Cambridge Saturday, Dec. 9.