Genealogical Society holds second trivia night

Peggy Lester and Lois Jane Ford preparing tea to be sent to Boston for the Boston Tea Party reenactment. Submitted photo

On Monday, Nov. 20, the Fayette County Genealogical Society met for its second-annual Fayette County Genealogy and History Trivia Night.

Members and guests present were given the opportunity to answer questions about people, places, and events in the county’s history. There were even a few questions regarding the Society’s past and present. Peggy Lester, who is research chair, gave the most correct answers and won the trivia competition. It was a fun learning experience for everyone.

For this meeting, members were asked to bring loose tea or tea bags that could be opened. The tea was to be sent to the Boston Tea Party and Ships Museum in Boston for a 250th anniversary reenactment of the Boston Tea Party. The Boston Tea Party was a protest organized by the Sons of Liberty against the tea tax levied on the American colonists.

On the evening of Dec. 16, 1773, men led by the Sons of Liberty, that among its members included Samuel Adams, John Hancock, Paul Revere, James Otis, Benedict Arnold, Patrick, Henry, and Dr. Benjamin Rush, dressed as Native Americans so they would not be recognized to prevent arrest, dumped 342 chests of tea off three ships. The tea tax was one of several taxes levied on the colonists without having any representation in the British government. These taxes led to the “No Taxation Without Representation” stance of the colonies which contributed to the American Revolution against Britain.

All contributors to the reenactment, which will include the Fayette County Genealogical Society, will receive a certificate of participation.

The final Society meeting of the year will be Monday, Dec. 18 at the home of caterer Jason Gilmore at 605 S. North St. for the Society’s annual holiday dinner. The social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $25, which includes the tip, payable the evening of the dinner. Reservations for members and their guests are due by Monday, Dec. 11 by contacting Sue Gilmore at 614-864-9609 or [email protected].

There will be a $5 ornament gift exchange, which is optional. The officers for the 2024-26 biennium will be installed.

After this meeting, the Society will be in winter recess until its first meeting of 2024 on Monday, March 18. For information concerning Society membership, Lineage Societies, meetings, or research, please contact Lineage Chair Cathy Massie White at [email protected] ,or 740-333-7227, or Research Chair Peggy Lester at 740-495-5720 or [email protected].