Celebrate the season with WCHCS Fine Arts holiday performances

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The Washington Court House City School District has announced a series of captivating holiday performances that promise to delight audiences of all ages. From the sweet sounds of kindergarteners caroling, to the heartwarming melodies of the Belle Aire Choir, and energetic performances from the Blue Lion bands, as well as many other exciting groups, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this holiday season.

The festivities kick off this Sunday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Historic Washington Auditorium, where the Washington High School and Washington Middle School Vocal Music Departments will present their “Annual Holiday Concert.” This concert will feature a diverse selection of winter and holiday classics, along with some new favorites, performed by the talented student-vocalists.

On Monday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., in the Cherry Hill gymnasium, the littlest musicians from Bean, McConkey, Jenkins, and Ward’s classes will present “Kindergarten Caroling.” This heartwarming program features classic carols and seasonal songs, showcasing the undeniable charm of 50 kindergarteners singing timeless tunes like “Up on the Housetop.”

Belle Aire Intermediate School will present “The Reindeer Whisperer” on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. Featuring DeAtley, Denen, Johnson, McKay, Murphy, and Sanderson’s homerooms, these Blue Lions will bring the joyous musical for young voices to life, creating an evening of festive entertainment.

The holiday spirit returns to Cherry Hill Primary School on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., as Davis, Picklesimer, and Schneder’s classes fill the gymnasium for another enchanting evening of “Kindergarten Caroling.”

On Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m., homerooms Amore, Bailey, DeWees, and Flora take center stage at Belle Aire Intermediate School for another delightful performance of “The Reindeer Whisperer.”

Saturday, Dec. 16 at 9 a.m., the Washington High School gymnasium will come alive with the “Blue Lion Band Christmas Concert.” Featuring the Seventh Grade Band, Eighth Grade Band, Percussion Ensemble, Blue Lion Marching Band, and Rhythm & Blue Dance Team, these Blue Lion instrumentalists will deliver a festive mix of Christmas classics, old and new. To add to the holiday spirit, hot chocolate and cookies will be available for purchase.

Closing the holiday festivities on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., the Belle Air Choir will perform their “Holiday Concert” at the Historic Washington Auditorium. Showcasing the talents of these young vocalists, this annual performance will feature an assortment of holiday hits.

With a wide variety of performances across the community, there are plenty of opportunities to catch a show or two and celebrate the season with the Blue Lion Family. For more information regarding a performance, or to learn more about how you can support the fine arts at WCHCS, contact 740-335-6620.