Blue Lion wrestling sweeps Hillsboro

Lady Lion Leah Marine controls her opponent during her match on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald Blue Lion Brendan Peters looks to secure a takedown during his match on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

Wrestling kicked off on Thursday for the Washington Blue Lion and Lady Lion wrestling teams as they hosted the Hillsboro Indians in a Frontier Athletic Conference dual meet.

It was a clean sweep for Washington, as the boys, girls, and junior high teams each defeated the Indians.

The varsity boys won 60-21, the varsity girls won 18-0, and the junior high won 42-18.

“Overall, it was a pretty solid performance,” said Blue Lion head coach Louis Reid. “We are a young team and we were pretty dominant, even with having to forfeit two weight classes and having a lot of new faces in the lineup.”

He spoke about the performances of his wrestlers.

“Returning state qualifier Mack Parsley picked up a big pin, returning district qualifier Malachi McCullough picked up a big pin against a returning district qualifier and it was complete domination. In the lighter weights, freshman Casen Snyder won and was pretty dominating. He is ranked in the state and he looked the part. Jared Rivera picked up a big pin to keep the momentum going.”

“Even in our losses, senior Tristan Vires bumped up to 190 pounds and he weighed in at 175. He gave up a lot of weight and was wrestling a returning league champion and district qualifier and looked tough. Cameron Jones, he was giving up weight at 215. He was up pretty big and then we just made some mistakes by wrestling too fast. That is one thing that we didn’t do well as a team was slowing our pace down and wrestling under control. One thing that we did do well was that when we put kids on their backs, we picked up the pins.”

He spoke about the weekend ahead for the wrestling programs.

“Leah Marine and Lyndyn Gibbs will be wrestling at a national tournament called the Ironman, at Walsh University. The best wrestlers across the United States will be there competing. The rest of the girls will be competing at the Hammer and Anvil tournament at Western Brown. Our junior high will be at Amanda Clearcreek, and our varsity boys will be at Cambridge with 15 teams from the East and Southeast District. It’s a busy weekend for Blue Lion Wrestling, and we are excited that the season is here.”

Lady Lion wrestling head coach Wes Gibbs spoke following the victory.

“We dressed three girls tonight in Leah Marine, Keera Sounthara, and Janessa Ayler. We wanted to send a message. I like to welcome new coaches into the league with a bang, so we sent Leah out there to do her job tonight and she did it real well. She is coming into her own and really getting comfortable with wrestling and it is showing. The other two girls picked up wins by forfeit.”

Varsity Boys Results

At 106 pounds, Abigail Forsythe (W) won by forfeit.

At 113 pounds, Nathan Snyder (W) won by forfeit.

At 120 pounds, Jude Worth (W) won by forfeit.

At 126 pounds, Casen Snyder (W) won by pin.

At 132 pounds K. Brown (H) won by forfeit.

At 138 pounds, B. Armintrout (H) won by forfeit.

At 144 pounds, Jared Rivera (W) won by pin.

At 150 pounds, Wesley Gibbs (W) won by forfeit.

At 157 pounds, Malachi McCullough (W) won by pin.

At 165 pounds, Mack Parsley (W) won by pin.

At 175 pounds, Brendan Peters (W) won by pin.

At 190 pounds, Gary Reno (H) defeated Tristan Vires (W) by a 5-2 decision.

At 215 pounds, A. Shelton (H) pinned Cameron Jones (W).

At 285 pounds, Jake Bashor (W) won by pin.

In exhibition competition, Phoenix Williams (W) and Anthony Burns (W) each won by pin.

Varsity Girls Results

At 110 pounds, Leah Marine (W) won by pin at 1:20.

At 170 pounds, Keera Sounthara (W) won by forfeit.

At 190 pounds, Janessa Ayler (W) won by forfeit.

Washington (0-0) is back in action on

Hillsboro (0-0) will compete again on