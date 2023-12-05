WHS boys, girls bowling teams start season 2-0

2023-24 WASHINGTON BLUE LION BOWLING TEAM — (l-r); Mason Mullins, Luke Crabtree, Jon Rader, Austin Coy, Cain Sever, Nick Walker and Matthew Clay. Photos by Becky Mullins 2023-24 WASHINGTON LADY BLUE LION BOWLING TEAM — (l-r); j-v Coach Hannah Gotschall, Kate Bailey, Grace Bailey, Addylyn Mason, Havannah Burns, Siddhi Patel, Olivia Doyle and head coach Anthony Amore.

The 2023-24 Blue Lion bowling season is off to a fantastic start. The success of the Blue Lions is attracting more and more talented student athletes. They have a full complement of varsity and junior varsity members for both the boys’ and girls’ teams.

The Blue Lions went head to head with Jackson on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe. In league matches, teams will roll two individual games, and three baker games.

The varsity boys showed up ready to win their first Frontier Athletic Conference (FAC) match of the season and did exactly that by knocking down 323 more pins than the Ironmen.

Leading the charge for the Blue Lions in the two-game series was Jon Rader with 462, Mason Mullins with 444, and Nick Walker with 440.

The junior-varsity boys were not to be outdone and came away with a victory as well. Notable two-game series of 281 and 280 were rolled by Bradly Hunt and Randon Stolzenburg, respectively.

The varsity and j-v girls’ teams also came away with wins over the Ironladies.

Next, the Blue Lions traveled to Hillsboro to take on McClain on Thursday, Nov. 30.

The varsity boys had an impressive win with a total pinfall of 2,474, defeating the Tigers by 457 pins. The varsity boys all showed up for this victory with notable two-game series of 429 for both Mason Mullins and Luke Crabtree and 428 for Nick Walker. The Blue Lions are now 2-0 in FAC play this season.

The junior-varsity boys easily defeated the Tigers with a total pinfall of 1,559 to their 1,315. Leading the team in pinfall was Randon Stolzenburg with a two-game series of 311 with notable series of 291 and 281 by T.J. Ooten and Bradly Hunt, respectively.

The varsity girls also came away with wins over the Tigers.

The Blue Lions will have a re-match with Jackson at Le Ella Lanes on Thursday, Dec. 7 and will travel to Hillsboro to compete in the Iron Clad Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 9.