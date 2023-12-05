Community Calendar

The following are some upcoming events in Fayette County:

Good Hope Lions Club Holiday Candy Sale – Now to Dec. 21

Now located at the old Southern State building on 1270 US 62 in Washington Court House, the Good Hope Lions Holiday Candy Sale will be open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Evans Christmas In The Village – Dec. 7

The Evans Christmas in the Village Tree Lighting will be hosted at the Jeffersonville Community Park from 6-8 p.m.

Downtown Live – Dec. 9

Organized by Main Street Fayette will be a Christmas celebration event with rides, Santa, and other activities located in downtown Washington Court House from 4-8 p.m.

Breakfast With Santa At Deer Creek Lodge – Dec. 10

Deer Creek State Park Lodge in Mt Sterling will be hosting a “Breakfast with Santa” from 9-11 a.m.; the cost is $9.95 per child and $14.95 per adult.

Meet Santa & Mrs. Claus – Dec. 10

Everyone is welcome to come meet Santa and Mrs. Claus from 2-4 p.m. at the ERA Martin Realtors & Associates Washington Court House office at 1010 Leesburg Ave.

Audubon Christmas Bird Count – Dec. 14

Are you a bird watcher? Want to learn more about winter birds? Join the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District on Dec. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon for the 12th-annual bird count. The count is part of the 124th year of Audubon Christmas Bird count. The data is sent to the CBC to study and map bird populations. If you are interested, contact Brigitte Hisey at the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District at 740-313-3212 or [email protected] by Dec. 11 for more details. The event will start at 1415 US Hwy 22, Washington Court House, and end at the Deer Creek Corps of Engineer’s Office.

Free Breakfast With Santa – Dec. 16

Fayette Masonic Lodge in Washington Court House is hosting a free Breakfast with Santa, open to everyone from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations only. All proceeds go to local charities.

Wine Bottle Decoration Workshop – Dec. 28

A wine bottle decoration workshop will be held at Carriage Court, at 500 N. Glenn Ave., Washington Court House at 2 p.m. Those interested must call Kathy from Carriage Court to sign up 740-243-4871.