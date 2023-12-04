WCHCS recognizes UWFC Dec. Donors of the Month

Anne Walker, Belle Aire Intermediate Submitted photos Lisa Robinson, Central Office Kitten Richards, Cherry Hill Primary Tom Renick, Washington High School Tracy Parks, Washington Middle School

To celebrate community engagement, the Washington Court House City School District recently spotlighted its United Way Donors of the Month for December. The honorees, representing each building within the district, exemplify a commitment to philanthropy and community support.

The recipients for the month of December are as follows:

Cherry Hill Primary: Kitten Richards

Belle Aire Intermediate: Anne Walker

Washington Middle School: Tracy Parks

Washington High School: Tom Renick

Central Office: Lisa Robinson

To encourage participation in the school’s ongoing campaign and express gratitude to those who contribute, the district has a monthly tradition of selecting one donor from each building for special recognition as the Donor of the Month. The honorees are rewarded with the coveted front-of-the-parking-lot spot for the entire month.

“Washington Court House City Schools is proud to support our local United Way of Fayette County, as many of our students and families benefit from the important work they do in our community,” said WCHCS Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey. “From initiatives like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the food bank, and Community Action, as well as their many other supported agencies, we’re thankful for the incredible impact United Way has on Washington Court House and Fayette County.”

Proudly serving Fayette County for 70 years, United Way of Fayette County, Inc. is a non-profit organization that unites individuals and organizations in a collaborative, cost-effective effort to meet the human service needs of Fayette County.

For more information, visit unitedwayfayco.org.