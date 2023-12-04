Lady Lions defeat Chillicothe, 41-35

Washington junior Maggi Wall is guarded by Chillicothe senior Kendra Allen during a Frontier Athletic Conference game at Chillicothe High School Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

CHILLICOTHE — Don’t look now, but the Washington Lady Lions are in first place atop the Frontier Athletic Conference standings after the first two conference games of the 2023-24 season.

Sure, it’s plenty early, but it’s heartening for Lady Lion fans to find their favorite team off to a 3-1 start to the season.

With eight conference games remaining, and virtually everyone’s pick to repeat as FAC champions, Jackson, as the team through which the conference championship will run, you can’t say the Lady Lions aren’t having some fun thus far.

Washington visited Chillicothe High School Saturday night and came away with a 41-35 victory.

Sophomore Peyton Hughes led Washington with 10 points. She also had seven rebounds (two offensive).

Junior Maggi Wall scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds (three offensive).

Senior Calleigh Wead-Salmi scored eight points and led her team with 11 rebounds.

Senior Lilly Shaw and sophomore Calee Ellars both had five points. Ellars hit Washington’s only three-point field goal. Ellars had six rebounds (two offensive) and Shaw had four rebounds.

Sophomore Eliana Racine scored four points to go along with five rebounds (three offensive).

Junior Savannah Knapp was the game’s leading scorer for Chillicothe with 13 points.

Junior Mallorie McCloy scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds.

Senior Kiera Archer scored six points for Chillicothe and added three rebounds.

Junior Miranda McCloy led the Lady Cavaliers with seven rebounds.

Unofficially, Washington made 16 of 52 field goal attempts for 31 percent.

Chillicothe was 10 of 55 from the floor for 18 percent.

Washington jumped out to a 9-2 lead and led 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Lions led by as many as 10 points in the first half, taking a 24-18 lead into the halftime break.

The Lady Cavaliers tied the game twice in the third quarter, but Washington did not give up the lead.

It was 31-30 in favor of the visitors after three quarters.

Chillicothe finally did take its first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter.

With Archer hitting a three, Chillicothe held a 35-31 lead with 6:40 to play in the game.

Shaw hit a pair of free throws and Racine had an offensive rebound and put back to tie the game, 35-35 with 5:41 remaining.

The game continued to be tied until Shaw hit one free throw at the 1:58 mark of the fourth quarter.

Wead-Salmi converted an offensive rebound into two points, giving Washington a 38-35 lead.

Wall made three of four free throws in the final minute to put the final score at 41-35.

Rebounding was key for Washington according to assistant coach Brandan Ellars, leading the Lady Lions, along with Caitie Chrisman with head coach John Denen at home due to illness.

“This is a team win tonight, hands down,” Ellars said. “We knew coming in that they were going to pressure us and we knew that was going to cause trouble, which it did. We got into foul trouble.

“Everybody stepped up,” Ellars said. “They played as a team tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of them. I don’t want to focus on one or two people — the entire team won tonight.”

Chillicothe is now 0-3 overall, 0-2 in the FAC.

The Lady Cavaliers host McClain (2-1, 1-1) Wednesday night, Dec. 6.

Washington is at Jackson (3-0, 1-0) Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 13 11 7 10 — 41

C 6 12 12 5 — 35

WASHINGTON — Kaithlyn Maquiling 0-0-0; Maggi Wall 3-3-9; Aysha Haney 0-0-0; Calleigh Wead-Salmi 3-2-8; Eliana Racine 2-0-4; Trinity George 0-0-0; Peyton Hughes 5-0-10; Calee Ellars 1 (1)-0-5; Lilly Shaw 1-3-5. TOTALS — 15 (1)-8-41. Free throw shooting: 8 of 18 for 44 percent. Three-point field goal: Ellars. Field goal shooting: 16 of 52 for 31 percent. Turnovers: 24. Rebounds: 46 (12 offensive).

CHILLICOTHE — Miranda McCloy 0-1-1; Avery Cox 1-0-2; Adaline Mendel 0-0-0; Savannah Knapp 3 (1)-4-13; Mallorie McCloy 1 (1)-3-8; Kiera Archer 0 (1)-3-6; Alyssa Dudley 1-0-2; Kendra Allen 1-1-3. TOTALS — 7 (3)-12-35. Free throw shooting: 12 of 27 for 44 percent. Three-point field goals: Knapp, Ma. McCloy, Archer. Field goal shooting: 10 of 55 for 18 percent. Turnovers: 15. Rebounds: 25 (8 offensive).

Chillicothe wins j-v game against Washington

In Saturday’s j-v contest, Chillicothe came away with a 41-19 victory.

Aysha Haney led Washington with seven points. She hit one three-point field goal.

Jada Ryan scored four points, Keeona Ramirez hit one three for three points, Khalia Smith and Ava Hines both had two points and Braegan Shiltz scored one.

Nia Brown was the game’s leading scorer for Chillicothe with 12 points. Alexa Clark scored 10 and Isabella Witte scored eight.

Brown had two three-point buckets for Chillicothe.