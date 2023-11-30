What’s happening at Carnegie Library?

Library staff participated in a Chili Cook-Off with guest judges from the Washington Court House Fire Department recently. The winner this year was public services assistant Chandlee Harris, pictured with firefighter Michael, firefighter Yeoman, and Capt. O’Dierno. Submitted photo

Recently, the Carnegie Public Library has been busy behind-the-scenes! On Oct. 27, the library was closed for a staff in-service day. Year round, library staff take opportunities to learn new things, identify ways to better serve the community, and become familiar with new resources, but once a year we dedicate a full day to training. This year for our annual staff in-service, library staff got the opportunity to brush up on library procedures and policies in the Children’s and Adult Departments, as well as for our shipment and 24/7 Pick-Up Locker processes. This provides a great opportunity for staff to stay up to date on resources and procedures to provide the best service to our community.

On Nov. 9, library staff enjoyed some friendly competition with a chili cook-off! Several staff members took the opportunity to share their personal chili recipes with their coworkers. Members of the Washington Court House Fire Department were invited to be our honored guest judges, and after much deliberation, Public Services Assistant Chandlee Harris was announced our winner!

The library will close early on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 4 p.m. for our Staff Holiday Party. Also in December, we will welcome Fayette County native and bestselling children’s and YA author Margaret Peterson Haddix to speak about her career, her craft, and her current projects on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. The author will be available for photos and autographs, and her books will be available for purchase at the event, courtesy of Books ‘N’ More.

Coming up in December for children and families: “Bonnie’s Books” storytime is each Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Jeffersonville, while “Hello, Friends!” storytime is each Thursday at 11 a.m. in WCH at the library. Homeschool students and their families are invited to Homeschool Library Day each Wednesday at 1 p.m. From Dec. 1 until Dec. 22, children are welcome to drop off their letters to Santa in our North Pole mailbox! On Saturday, Dec. 9, kids in grades K-4 are invited to a NASA STEM virtual event at 10 a.m. (registration required), and beginners and experienced crafters are welcome to Crochet with Flora at 11 a.m.

A Christmas-themed take and make craft will be available Monday, Dec. 18 until Friday, Dec. 22, or while supplies last. We will enjoy Reindeer Games with Bonnie on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m., and Cut-Out Snowflakes with Aaron on Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. Visit the library calendar on our website at cplwcho.org/calendar/month for complete details about these programs.

Coming up in December for adults: Drop off unexpired boxed/canned food or unopened health and beauty items in the Adult Department all month to be donated to the McNair Men’s Homeless Shelter. Those wishing to learn about the library’s digital reading apps Libby and Hoopla can do so on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. or Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. Make your own Clothespin Snowflake craft for the holidays on Friday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. (registration required), and join Lt. Warnecke from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for a session on recognizing and protecting against scams this holiday season on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. On Saturday, Dec. 16, join us at the library for Crochet for Adults at 11 a.m., or register for the Gift Wrapping Workshop at 11 a.m. at Platform Coffee House, where attendees will learn new wrapping techniques, have the opportunity to wrap gifts away from prying eyes, and receive a complementary muffin from Platform Coffee House!

As always, unless noted, all library programs are free!

