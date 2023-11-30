WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Nov. 30

Phillip M. Brown, 29, Fayetteville, NC, failure to control.

Nov. 29

William L. Dillon Sr., 39, 114 E. Circle Ave., domestic violence (first-degree misdemeanor).

Chasity D. Forsha, 33, 825 Rawling St., storage of vehicles violation (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Nov. 27

Roger L. Dean, 39, 749 Pin Oak Place, speed, license forfeiture.

David Brown II, 46, 415 Cherry St., weapons under disability (third-degree felony), CCW (first-degree misdemeanor), improper handling of firearm in motor vehicle (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Nov. 26

Janet M. Murphy, 52, 332 Western Ave., driving under suspension.

Kory J. Sinnock, 26, 744 Peddicord Ave., non-compliance suspension, driving on right side of road violation, stopping after accident violation (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Nov. 24

Ronald D. Leach Jr., 46, 5509 Palmer Road, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office indictment.

Brandon J. Baltazar, 46, Sabina, speed.

Dusten L. Lynes, 27, 710 Linden Ave., non-compliance suspension.

Blaine M. Wise, 22, Leesburg, distracted driving.